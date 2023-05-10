SodaStream: Style & sustainability all in one

What's stylish and good for you and the planet? Sodastream's two new sparkling water-makers, the Art and Terra.

Image supplied. Jaqui Carnelley, general manager South Africa, SodaStream International Ltd

Recently launched in South Africa, these next generation of consumer experience sparkling water-makers, with their sleek modern designs, make a design statement. But the new models are not just pretty faces, they are part of the brand’s new positioning, 'Push for better'.

Together with design innovation, a new visual language and typography - the new icon has little ripples that go around it - the positioning talks to how one small change, like a ripple, can make a big difference.

Driving sustainability

“’Push for better’ is a play on words. Push for better refers to literally pushing a button for sparkling water that is good for you and for the planet,” explains says Jaqui Carnelley, general manager South Africa, SodaStream International Ltd.

“Having a SodaStream in your home, and drinking water to be healthier, is one action that can have ripple effect that makes your world and the world a better place."

She adds that when people use SodaStream they are saving thousands of single use plastic bottles. SodaStream has also been accredited with a carbon trust, so it uses less carbon. As much of the machine as possible is also recycled.

“We want to change the way the world drinks, by getting people to make healthy choices, but also to make choices that are healthier for the planet,” she states.

Image Supplied. Art, one of two next generation of consumer experience sparkling water-makers from SodaStream

Design in innovation

Both sparkling water-makers boast design innovations that have won global awards. “Globally the brand is focused on innovation, particularly design innovation,” she explains.

“Art has a bit of a retro design and is for people who are passionate about design and like designer appliances in their kitchen,” says Carnelley.

Art is the only SodaStream sparkling water maker to offer a carbonation lever, providing a unique user experience to its consumers . The SodaStream Art enhances the ‘making’ experience - empowering the consumer to be the ‘maker’ of the process and creating a drink that perfectly fits their personal taste and style.

The Terra, which means Earth reflects the brand’s passion for sustainability.

Terra is an upgrade from the brand’s ‘Spirit’ and offers a sleek design with a beautiful mix of textures, high polish and matte finish. Terra also makes carbonating more comfortable with a wider carbonation button.

“It has a bigger carbonating machine, so it is easier to carbonate. From a design point of view, it has multiple textures, high polish finish at the back and also mat rich finish at the front,” explains Carnelley.

Design Awards

Both Art and Terra have won a Good Design Award. This Award creates awareness about contemporary design to honour both products and industry leaders in design and manufacturing that have chartered new directions for innovation and pushed the envelope for competitive products in the world marketplace.

Art also won an additional bronze award in the influential Spark Awards for design.

Both Art and Terra are available in black or white and come with free dishwasher safe and BPA-free 1L reusable plastic bottles, enabling consumers to reduce water usage.