BehindtheSelfie: Sam Gqomo, director of Womandla Global Network

I love that in public relations no two days are the same. This means there’s constant learning, being challenged in your creative thinking and using the latest technology and AI has helped us to be more efficient. I also enjoy winning media pitches and earning optimum publicity opportunities for my clients.
My day starts with an online team status meeting, followed by email catch ups and other admin. I then check social media insights across our portfolio and then jump on all kinds of meetings from briefing to creative and follow ups for “stuff.” There’s always a proposal or something for my attention on the to-do list!
Firstly, I describe myself as a multipotentialite – hence being in the colourful field of PR and communications. I worked in various industries from education, edtech, tech, to FMCG and retail before opening Womandla Global Network. I also founded a non-profit, called the Womandla Foundation where we empower women and girls through STEAM, mentorship, business and entrepreneurship. My career has been a juxtaposition of these very important part of my purpose.
I listen to Dr Cindy Trimm often! She’s a Christian businesswoman who models the woman I hope to become.
She is me, I’m always tired.
Oprah Winfrey is one of my greatest inspirations. She is a powerful, black women in media, who has used her platforms positively to share stories, give people a voice and build legacy. I resonate so much with her journey, interests, and personality.
I wanted to be an interior designer. I have a knack for collating beautiful things. I do get to channel this gift with events and activations we do and of course in my own home. I might pursue it in the future.