BehindtheSelfie: Sam Gqomo, director of Womandla Global Network

Meet Sam Gqomo the director of Womandla Global Network, an award-winning entrepreneur and public relations and communications specialist.

Sam Gqomo is the director at Womandla Global Network. Source: Supplied.

What do you enjoy most about your industry?

I love that in public relations no two days are the same. This means there’s constant learning, being challenged in your creative thinking and using the latest technology and AI has helped us to be more efficient. I also enjoy winning media pitches and earning optimum publicity opportunities for my clients.

What is a typical workday for you?

My day starts with an online team status meeting, followed by email catch ups and other admin. I then check social media insights across our portfolio and then jump on all kinds of meetings from briefing to creative and follow ups for “stuff.” There’s always a proposal or something for my attention on the to-do list!

Describe your career so far.

Firstly, I describe myself as a multipotentialite – hence being in the colourful field of PR and communications. I worked in various industries from education, edtech, tech, to FMCG and retail before opening Womandla Global Network. I also founded a non-profit, called the Womandla Foundation where we empower women and girls through STEAM, mentorship, business and entrepreneurship. My career has been a juxtaposition of these very important part of my purpose.

What are you currently streaming/reading/listening to?

I listen to Dr Cindy Trimm often! She’s a Christian businesswoman who models the woman I hope to become.

What's your favourite gif?

She is me, I’m always tired.

Who inspires you?

Oprah Winfrey is one of my greatest inspirations. She is a powerful, black women in media, who has used her platforms positively to share stories, give people a voice and build legacy. I resonate so much with her journey, interests, and personality.

What did you want to be when you were a child?

I wanted to be an interior designer. I have a knack for collating beautiful things. I do get to channel this gift with events and activations we do and of course in my own home. I might pursue it in the future.

Give three pieces of advice for young people waiting to enter this industry