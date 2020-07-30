V&A's R63m food emporium and incubator space set to launch in December

The V&A Waterfront is pushing ahead with its plan to develop Makers Landing, a local food destination comprising a business incubator and food emporium focused on SA flavours and culture. The project is the result of a R63m investment made in partnership with the National Treasury's Jobs Fund to create opportunities for food talent within a new, 360° farm-to-fork food experience.