V&A Waterfront adopts WTTC's safe travel protocol

The V&A Waterfront is the first attraction in South Africa to adopt the World Travel and Tourism Council's (WTTC) Safe Travels stamp, which is specifically designed to address Covid-19 and similar outbreaks.

Image Supplied.

Response to Covid safety concerns

The safety stamp is the world's first global safety and hygiene stamp for travel and tourism.The V&A joins an international list of 80 top travel destinations and 1,200 companies around the world to be awarded the specially designed "Safe Travels" stamp, having implemented comprehensive measures to safeguard the health of visitors and employees.The town of Stellenbosch became the first destination in South Africa to be awarded the prestigious Safe Travels Stamp by the World Travel and Tourism Council.The global protocols were developed in collaboration with the WTTC Members, leading industry associations and international organisations. They consider the current guidelines of the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The initiative is also backed by the United Nations World Tourism Organisation.The WTTC produced the new global Safe Travel protocols for use by the travel and tourism sector as best practice guidelines to help restart and speed up the recovery of the sector in the wake of Covid-19. The aim of the protocols is to rebuild confidence among travellers, and within the tourism sector, so that safe travel can resume once restrictions are eased.The stamp will allow travellers and other travel and tourism stakeholders to recognise destination authorities and companies around the world that have implemented health and hygiene protocols aligned with WTTC’s Safe Travels Protocols.V&A Waterfront CEO, David Green said: "We’ve noted best practice from all over the world with a view to setting a benchmark, and we will continue to modify these measures as our understanding of the coronavirus evolves. As a member of the WTTC, we have the most up to date information on the most effective, scientifically supported measures available and the V&A will continue to take the lead in implementing them."The protocols provide consistency to destination authorities as well as guidance to travel providers, operators and travellers about the new approach to health and hygiene in a post Covid-19 world. The WTTC ultimately envisions a future of travel which is safe, secure, seamless, and provides an authentic and meaningful experience to the traveller across the journey; one which supports the livelihoods of millions and contributes to sustainable economic growth.As part of its coronavirus response, the V&A Waterfront has introduced an intensified cleaning and sanitising regime of its public areas, requires visitors to wear masks at all times, and is limiting the number of visitors in its stores. Natural ventilation has been increased where possible, and the V&A is making creative use of its many open spaces to facilitate social distancing.The V&A Waterfront also uses technology as a means to enable the safe resumption of retail, hospitality and leisure activities, introducing contactless payment for parking, and click and collect drive-through shopping solutions."We are working with our tenants to ensure strict compliance to the WTTC protocols throughout the V&A Waterfront so that visitors can be assured that it is safe to enjoy the many attractions and leisure activities on offer," said Green."We know that people are concerned for their safety, but are also looking forward to getting out and to start living again. By taking every precaution, the V&A Waterfront will make it possible to do so as safely as possible."