FreshOnTheShelf: New from Jack Daniel's, Robertson Winery and The Sexton

In #FreshOnTheShelf, we round up our pick of food and beverage products that have hit the shelves recently.
Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Rye whiskey
Jack Daniel’s has launched its Tennessee Rye whiskey in South Africa. The product is a distinctive take on one of America’s first whiskeys, with a bold and balanced flavour designed to be enjoyed neat, on the rocks or in a cocktail.
Like all the brand's whiskeys, Tennessee Rye is made at the Jack Daniel Distillery in Lynchburg, Tennessee. The whiskey has a grain bill of 70% rye, 18% corn, 12% malted barley and is charcoal mellowed for a finish that’s "distinctly Jack", according to Jack Daniel's master distiller Jeff Arnett.
On the palate, the rye whiskey features accents of caramel and dry baking spice, followed by a warm, peppery rye character finish on the back end. This is accompanied by the aroma of soft fruit, layered with an underlying rye spice and oak.
Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Rye will be available in a 750ml bottle at a recommended retail price of R329.
In #FreshOnTheShelf, we round up our pick of food and beverage products that have hit the shelves recently.
Lauren Hartzenberg 6 Jul 2020
Robertson Winery Single Serve
Robertson Winery's contribution to the growing canned wine trend comes in the form of its Single Serve 200ml wines, launched just before lockdown. Robertson is the first local wine brand to release a 200ml can that offers the perfect one-glass serving, ideal for outdoor activities and events.
Available in two varieties, the canned wines are identical to Robertson Winery’s well-known bottled Sauvignon Blanc and Merlot. The Sauvignon Blanc 2019 is fresh and dry with generous notes of green apples and melons, while the Merlot 2019 is rich and smooth with ripe punchy plum and sweet black cherry flavours and a velvet finish.
The cans are 100% recyclable and provide an oxygen and light barrier, protecting the wine, keeping it fresh, and retaining the aromas and flavours. There's no metallic taste transfer from the can, thanks to a lining that stops the wine's acidity from interacting with the metal. The convenient packaging format negates the need to haul around a corkscrew and wine glasses, and the smaller can size is ideal for those following health-conscious and lower-alcohol lifestyles.
Robertson Winery Single Serve Sauvignon Blanc 2019 and Merlot 2019 retail for R25 per can and will be widely available at retailers across the country and from Roberton Winery online
.
This too shall pass. And once it has, we will need small-, micro- and medium-sized enterprises more than ever to boost our flailing economy, drive innovation and create jobs...
Rowan Leibbrandt 4 May 2020
The Sexton Irish Single Malt
The Sexton Irish Single Malt has made its way to South Africa thanks to local premium drinks distributor Truman & Orange. While a number of Scotch single malts exist on SA shelves, Irish single malts are a lot harder to come by.
The Sexton is made with 100% Irish malted barley, distilled in copper pot stills and exclusively matured in hand-selected first-, second- and third-fill Oloroso sherry casks to achieve a balance between rich dried fruits and toasted oak notes to offer a smooth finish. Like most Irish whiskeys it’s also triple-distilled. The Sexton is best served neat over ice or in a classic whiskey highball with premium soda.
“Single malts are notoriously inaccessible because of their heavily oaky notes. Sexton is a single malt that is typically Irish in smoothness and approachability, while the sherry cask maturation balances the oak notes typical of a single malt. It’s infinitely drinkable without losing the complexity of a single malt," explains Rowan Leibbrandt, founding owner of Truman & Orange.
The Sexton Irish Single Malt is easily identifiable by its dark and striking hexagonal bottle. It retails for R499 per bottle and will be available from all good bottle stores including Makro, Norman Goodfellows, Tops @ Spar, Liquor City and Ultra Liquors as well as online from Grooveco.co.za
.Physical liquor stores are currently closed in line with South African lockdown regulations, but many online retailers are encouraging consumers to place orders for delivery once regulations allow.