FreshOnTheShelf: New from Cremora, Starbucks and Chill Beverages

In #FreshOnTheShelf, we round up our pick of food and beverage products that have hit the shelves recently.

Liquid creamer from Cremora

Instant coffee by Starbucks At Home

#FreshOnTheShelf: New from Lindt, Bos Brands and First Choice In #FreshOnTheShelf, we round up our pick of food and beverage products that have hit the retail shelves recently...

Day water from Chill Beverages

Nestlé has added a liquid creamer to its popular Cremora product line, following three years of development in collaboration with South African creamer consumers. Cremora Liquid Creamers are available in two flavours, Vanilla and Hazelnut, and are available in a convenient 250ml pack that offers 12 servings of 20ml per serving. Both the tetra pack and the lid are fully recycleable.The liquid creamers add a creamy, indulgent flavour to coffee. During the virtual press launch, Nicole Roos, business executive officer, Nestlé Coffee and Beverages, explained that the new product was inspired by the rise of coffee culture and consumers' growing appreciation for personalisation. The liquid creamers were therefore designed to provide a café-style coffee experience at home in a convenient way.Cremora Liquid Creamers are sold with a RRP of R17,99, and are widely available local stores including Checkers, Shoprite, Pick n Pay and Spar.In more beverage news from Nestlé South Africa, the company has announced an extension of its Starbucks At Home range with the launch of soluble premium instant coffee. The new range includes medium roast and dark roast instant coffees as well as four pre-mixed flavours: Café Mocha, Café Latte, Vanilla Latte and Cappuccino.When creating the range Nestlé combined its long-standing expertise in the instant coffee segment with the signature taste of Starbucks coffee. All products are crafted with ethically-sourced Arabica coffee beans – in line with Coffee and Farmer Equity (C.A.F.E.) Practices – which are served in Starbucks coffeehouses around the world.Starbucks At Home premium instant coffees are available in both multi-serve tins and single-serve formats. The range is available in selected stores across all large retailers, including Checkers, Pick n Pay, Spar and Makro and Takealot. The flavoured sachets retail for approximately R39,99 while the Medium Roast and Dark Roast can be found for R79,99.Chill Beverages International, the producer of Fitch & Leeds and Score Energy, has officially launched Day water, said to be the first commercial canned water brand in Africa. The product is the result of a partnership between Chill Beverages and Can Do, the consumer-facing brand for aluminum beverage cans manufacturer Nampak Bevcan.Day was created to be a safe and eco-conscious alternative to bottled water, which makes use of single-use plastic. The brand’s 'Buy the Planet a Day' tagline aims to highlight the redeeming properties of cans as a sustainable packaging choice. According to the companies involved, from the moment a can is thrown into the trash, it takes about 60 days for that can to be recycled and repurposed into another usable can. Without the loss of quality, and prudent energy practices, this is something that can happen infinitely.Day is available in both still and sparkling variants. The RRP for a 300ml can of Day is R5,99, and it's available in stores nationwide.