Applications open for annual Shoprite bursary

The Shoprite Group has opened bursary applications for the 2021 academic year.

With thousands of stores across 15 countries and more than 147,000 employees, the Group invests in students acquiring skills relevant to its business and it is specifically offering bursaries for the following fields of study:
  • Data Science (3rd and 4th year)
  • Data Engineering (1st year)
  • IT (ND:IT; BSc or BCom: Information Systems - all years)
  • Accounting (1st and 2nd year)
  • Pharmacy (1st year)
  • Retail Business Management (all years)
Each bursary comes with a work-back agreement to deepen learning with a strong practical element to gain hands-on experience in the business.

“With unemployment levels continuing to increase as South Africans grapple with the economic fall-out of Covid-19, our bursary programme offers opportunities to highly motivated and ambitious young people. We’re looking for students who can grow into the future leaders of our industry,” says Lungile Koti, the Group’s Graduate Recruitment Manager.

Students with a 60% aggregate or higher are encouraged to apply for the Group’s bursary programme by visiting the Bursary and Graduate Opportunities page on www.shopriteholdings.co.za before 30 September 2020.

To find out more about the Group’s bursary and graduate opportunities, be sure to attend the first VirtualGradExpo on 21 July, 29 July and 13 August 2020.
