#FreshOnTheShelf: New from Lindt, Bos Brands and First Choice

In #FreshOnTheShelf, we round up our pick of food and beverage products that have hit the shelves recently.

150g Creation slabs from Lindt

Lindt has released a new Creation range comprising six different variants, now available in 150g slabs. Each chocolate creation is filled with indulgent ingredients enrobed in Lindt chocolate.





Flavour profiles:



Creation Milk Hazelnut 150g - Extra fine milk chocolate with almond and hazelnut praline, and a crunchy hazelnut filling.

Creation Dark Hazelnut 150g - Featuring the same almond and hazelnut praline with crunchy hazelnut filling, enrobed in dark chocolate.

Creation Crème Brûlée 150g - Extra fine milk chocolate with caramelised pieces of sugar and a smooth milk and crisp biscuit centre.

Creation Wafer and Nut 150g - Fine milk chocolate filled with almond and hazelnut praline and chips of crispy wafer.

Creation Caramel 150g - Extra fine milk chocolate filled with liquid salted caramel and a layer of chocolate truffle.

Creation Mint 150g - Creamy mint ganache filling enrobed in extra fine dark chocolate.



Lindt Creation slabs are available exclusively at Woolworths and Lindt Chocolate Boutiques. The new 150g slabs are sold at a RRP of R69.95.



Functional rooibos-based health shots from BOS Brands

Bos Brands, the makers of the Bos Ice Tea, has launched a range of functional rooibos-based health shots. Available in four variants, each 50ml shot combines natural fruit juice and a dose of functional ingredients with the many benefits of brewed organic rooibos.





The four variants in the range include:



Bounce Back to boost immunity - Brewed organic rooibos, orange juice, lemon juice, ginger extract, turmeric extract and ascorbic acid (vitamin C).

Chill Out (CBD) to relax and calm - Brewed organic rooibos, 1mg of broad-spectrum hemp-derived CBD and sour cherry juice.

Let It Glow (collagen) to fight the effects of ageing - Brewed organic rooibos tea, strawberry juice, raspberry juice, grape juice, and hydrolysed collagen peptides.

Gut a Problem (probiotic) supports gut health - Brewed organic rooibos tea, grape juice, probiotics and apple cider vinegar.



According to Will Battersby, managing director of Bos Brands South Africa, the new range forms part of the company's strategy to expand its portfolio beyond ice tea, and to deliver a premium range of products all linked to rooibos. “The shots are appealing to existing consumers who are ready and interested in more functional offerings, and they are attracting consumers who previously wouldn’t have considered our products,” he said.



BOS Shots are sold at a RRP of R19,99, and are available from the Bos online store or from a wide range of retailers, including Pick n Pay.



High-protein recovery drink from First Choice

First Choice, manufactured by Woodlands Dairy, has introduced a High-Protein Recovery drink, scientifically formulated to give elite and amateur athletes rapid muscle recovery following intense workouts or competition.



According to the brand, the functional beverage contains more than twice the protein found in normal milk and has been fortified with eight additional B vitamins. It's also high in calcium and energy, and is tartrazine-free. It's ready-to-drink, meaning no powders or mixing is required.





The product is aimed at the individual who does high-intensity training and needs to recover fast to be ready for the next gruelling session, but it can also be enjoyed throughout the day as a meal replacement or be included in pre-exercise nutrition to supply carbohydrates and support hydration.



High-Protein Recovery is available in three variants: Chocolate, Peanut Butter and Banana Crème. The cocoa used in the chocolate variant carries UTZ certification to reflect that it was sourced responsibly.



First Choice High Protein Recovery drinks are available at the new Lindt has released a new Creation range comprising six different variants, now available in 150g slabs. Each chocolate creation is filled with indulgent ingredients enrobed in Lindt chocolate.Flavour profiles:Creation Milk Hazelnut 150g - Extra fine milk chocolate with almond and hazelnut praline, and a crunchy hazelnut filling.Creation Dark Hazelnut 150g - Featuring the same almond and hazelnut praline with crunchy hazelnut filling, enrobed in dark chocolate.Creation Crème Brûlée 150g - Extra fine milk chocolate with caramelised pieces of sugar and a smooth milk and crisp biscuit centre.Creation Wafer and Nut 150g - Fine milk chocolate filled with almond and hazelnut praline and chips of crispy wafer.Creation Caramel 150g - Extra fine milk chocolate filled with liquid salted caramel and a layer of chocolate truffle.Creation Mint 150g - Creamy mint ganache filling enrobed in extra fine dark chocolate.Lindt Creation slabs are available exclusively at Woolworths and Lindt Chocolate Boutiques. The new 150g slabs are sold at a RRP of R69.95.Bos Brands, the makers of the Bos Ice Tea, has launched a range of functional rooibos-based health shots. Available in four variants, each 50ml shot combines natural fruit juice and a dose of functional ingredients with the many benefits of brewed organic rooibos.The four variants in the range include:Bounce Back to boost immunity - Brewed organic rooibos, orange juice, lemon juice, ginger extract, turmeric extract and ascorbic acid (vitamin C).Chill Out (CBD) to relax and calm - Brewed organic rooibos, 1mg of broad-spectrum hemp-derived CBD and sour cherry juice.Let It Glow (collagen) to fight the effects of ageing - Brewed organic rooibos tea, strawberry juice, raspberry juice, grape juice, and hydrolysed collagen peptides.Gut a Problem (probiotic) supports gut health - Brewed organic rooibos tea, grape juice, probiotics and apple cider vinegar.According to Will Battersby, managing director of Bos Brands South Africa, the new range forms part of the company's strategy to expand its portfolio beyond ice tea, and to deliver a premium range of products all linked to rooibos. “The shots are appealing to existing consumers who are ready and interested in more functional offerings, and they are attracting consumers who previously wouldn’t have considered our products,” he said.BOS Shots are sold at a RRP of R19,99, and are available from the Bos online store or from a wide range of retailers, including Pick n Pay.First Choice, manufactured by Woodlands Dairy, has introduced a High-Protein Recovery drink, scientifically formulated to give elite and amateur athletes rapid muscle recovery following intense workouts or competition.According to the brand, the functional beverage contains more than twice the protein found in normal milk and has been fortified with eight additional B vitamins. It's also high in calcium and energy, and is tartrazine-free. It's ready-to-drink, meaning no powders or mixing is required.The product is aimed at the individual who does high-intensity training and needs to recover fast to be ready for the next gruelling session, but it can also be enjoyed throughout the day as a meal replacement or be included in pre-exercise nutrition to supply carbohydrates and support hydration.High-Protein Recovery is available in three variants: Chocolate, Peanut Butter and Banana Crème. The cocoa used in the chocolate variant carries UTZ certification to reflect that it was sourced responsibly.First Choice High Protein Recovery drinks are available at the new First Choice online store and at Dischem stores nationwide. A six-pack retails for R62,99.

Lauren Hartzenberg's articles About Lauren Hartzenberg Retail editor and lifestyle contributor at Bizcommunity.com. Cape Town apologist. Food fanatic. Dog mom. Get in touch: lauren@bizcommunity.com Retail editor and lifestyle contributor at Bizcommunity.com. Cape Town apologist. Food fanatic. Dog mom. Get in touch: lauren@bizcommunity.com

News