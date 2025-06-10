Retail FMCG
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Youth MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

Rainbow ChickenJockey South AfricaBizcommunity.comProduct of the Year South AfricaFRIGAIR EXPO 2025Enquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

More...

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Bos partners with MetaLab for limited edition protein mix

    Local Iced tea brand Bos has partnered with protein supplement brand MetaLab for a limited-edition collaboration that is set to redefine functional drinks by blending real rooibos and purposeful nutrition...
    10 Jun 2025
    10 Jun 2025
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    This is reportedly the first partnership of its kind in South Africa, where the two brands have come together to infuse premium protein with authentic rooibos extract, offering the benefits of three cups of rooibos tea in just one scoop.

    Metalab's protein formulas have been elevated with Bos’s signature rooibos energy to create two standout flavours that deliver on both function and taste:

    • Jucy Clear Protein – Bos Peach Ice Tea Flavour

      A refreshingly juicy, light-as-air clear whey protein with 20.4 g of protein per serving. Naturally caffeine-free, with zero sugar, fat, or lactose. This flavour brings summer vibes in every scoop.

    • Bridge Protein Blend – Rooibos Cappuccino Flavour

      A smooth, creamy blend with 24.7 g of protein, digestive enzymes, and a bold cappuccino twist infused with real rooibos. A comforting, flavour-forward option to power your day.

    This limited-edition collaboration isn’t only about what’s inside the tub, it’s about shared values. Bos and MetaLab are both known for shaking up the status quo, bringing energy, creativity, and authenticity to every product.

    This collab was designed for everyone: gym-goers, tea lovers, busy parents, late-night snackers, and anyone in search of a delicious way to fuel their lifestyle.

    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    In true Bos fashion, sustainability plays a role. To mark the launch, Bos and MetaLab have partnered with Greenpop to plant 50 trees. In addition, for every 150 tubs sold, another tree will be planted, making this collaboration as good for the planet as it is for your protein game.

    Bos x MetaLab limited edition is available on both brands' online stores, with nationwide shipping in 2–5 working days.

    Read more: BOS, protein supplement
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz