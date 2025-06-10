Bos partners with MetaLab for limited edition protein mix

Local Iced tea brand Bos has partnered with protein supplement brand MetaLab for a limited-edition collaboration that is set to redefine functional drinks by blending real rooibos and purposeful nutrition...

This is reportedly the first partnership of its kind in South Africa, where the two brands have come together to infuse premium protein with authentic rooibos extract, offering the benefits of three cups of rooibos tea in just one scoop.

Metalab's protein formulas have been elevated with Bos’s signature rooibos energy to create two standout flavours that deliver on both function and taste:

Jucy Clear Protein – Bos Peach Ice Tea Flavour A refreshingly juicy, light-as-air clear whey protein with 20.4 g of protein per serving. Naturally caffeine-free, with zero sugar, fat, or lactose. This flavour brings summer vibes in every scoop.

Bridge Protein Blend – Rooibos Cappuccino FlavourA smooth, creamy blend with 24.7 g of protein, digestive enzymes, and a bold cappuccino twist infused with real rooibos. A comforting, flavour-forward option to power your day.

This limited-edition collaboration isn’t only about what’s inside the tub, it’s about shared values. Bos and MetaLab are both known for shaking up the status quo, bringing energy, creativity, and authenticity to every product.

This collab was designed for everyone: gym-goers, tea lovers, busy parents, late-night snackers, and anyone in search of a delicious way to fuel their lifestyle.

In true Bos fashion, sustainability plays a role. To mark the launch, Bos and MetaLab have partnered with Greenpop to plant 50 trees. In addition, for every 150 tubs sold, another tree will be planted, making this collaboration as good for the planet as it is for your protein game.

Bos x MetaLab limited edition is available on both brands' online stores, with nationwide shipping in 2–5 working days.