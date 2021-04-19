OOH Company news South Africa

Primedia Outdoor expands mall digital impact footprint in South Africa

19 Apr 2021
Issued by: Primedia Outdoor
With a multitude of different out of home (OOH) media platforms throughout Primedia Outdoor's mall holding across South Africa, advertisers have the opportunity to reach shoppers with mall advertising when they are in a buying state of mind within the shopping environment. With advertising rights to over 40 malls across South Africa, Primedia Outdoor is able to position brands in an impactful and scalable manner to the right audience at the right time in the ideal environment conducive to a buying action.

Brands now have an added benefit of high visual presence in the mall environment on Primedia Outdoor’s network of digital impact screens. A total of 17 large LED screens across seven malls have been added to the digital impact holding over this past year, amounting to a total of 33 LED screens across 14 malls in South Africa. The large-scale creative canvases of each screen have been flawlessly engineered to fit within the mall environment, offering brands perfect position and aesthetics to deliver messaging to the shopper audience. The digital impact LED screens are certainly head-turning, with full animation advertising spots rotating within a loop - regardless of other objectives, these screens will leave a lasting impression on the shopper.

The entire network delivers 560m² of advertising space to advertisers looking to target a mixed spectrum of shoppers across different markets in South Africa. The total average monthly foot count is 18,315,473 (SACSC) across the 14 malls. The digital impact LED screens offer maximum impact in high traffic locations throughout these shopping hubs. Packages can be created to align with the advertisers’ specific target market needs, providing optimal reach and flexibility.

Some of the digital impact locations include the following shopping centres: Brooklyn Mall; Canal Walk; Cape Gate; Cresta Shopping Centre; Fourways Mall; Golden Acre; Menlyn Park; The Pavilion; Somerset Mall; The V&A Waterfront; Southgate Mall and Tyger Valley.

“Increasing our mall digital impact inventory has added substantial value to our in mall digital network, and we are grateful to the various landlords for partnering with us to install and/or manage these assets,” said Danie van Aswegen, development and rights executive for malls at Primedia Outdoor. Peter Lindstrom, executive of sales commented: “DOOH screens offer brands additional opportunities throughout the mall environment especially at key times of the month such as special offers or new product launches – in addition to the brand building capabilities that the static infrastructure within the environment holds.”

Primedia Outdoor welcomes 2021 with DOOH expansion in Namibia

Primedia Outdoor, the premier provider of digital out-of-home (DOOH) advertising solutions in sub-Saharan Africa and Nigeria, recently added a new roadside LED to its growing digital portfolio across Africa...

Issued by Primedia Outdoor 26 Jan 2021


About Primedia Outdoor

Primedia Outdoor is the premier provider of out of home media solutions within sub-Saharan Africa. A level one BBEEE contributor, Primedia Outdoor is currently the largest wholly South-African-owned outdoor advertising media specialist offering national outdoor exposure throughout South Africa and high reach in key markets in the rest of Africa. Primedia Outdoor offers flexible coverage of the entire LSM/SEM spectrum, targeting cosmopolitan consumers in major urban areas through to those living in rural communities.

Primedia Outdoor delivers exposure across a mix of media opportunities and audience environments, including high-end digital signs, airport advertising, freeway and suburban spectaculars and street furniture, as well as static advertising and digital screens in malls. Since 2018, the Primedia Unlimited Malls business unit has been integrated into the Primedia Outdoor stable. With the integration, Primedia Outdoor’s total media offering makes major retail and brand platforms accessible to advertisers, offering media solutions that integrate shopper connections during the path to purchase journey.

Primedia Outdoor
Primedia Outdoor is a national outdoor advertising media specialist. Part of the Out-of- Home division of Primedia (Pty) Ltd, Primedia Outdoor focuses primarily on the marketing and selling of outdoor advertising signage.
