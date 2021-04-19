Primedia Outdoor expands mall digital impact footprint in South Africa

With a multitude of different out of home (OOH) media platforms throughout Primedia Outdoor's mall holding across South Africa, advertisers have the opportunity to reach shoppers with mall advertising when they are in a buying state of mind within the shopping environment. With advertising rights to over 40 malls across South Africa, Primedia Outdoor is able to position brands in an impactful and scalable manner to the right audience at the right time in the ideal environment conducive to a buying action.

Brands now have an added benefit of high visual presence in the mall environment on Primedia Outdoor’s network of digital impact screens. A total of 17 large LED screens across seven malls have been added to the digital impact holding over this past year, amounting to a total of 33 LED screens across 14 malls in South Africa. The large-scale creative canvases of each screen have been flawlessly engineered to fit within the mall environment, offering brands perfect position and aesthetics to deliver messaging to the shopper audience. The digital impact LED screens are certainly head-turning, with full animation advertising spots rotating within a loop - regardless of other objectives, these screens will leave a lasting impression on the shopper.The entire network delivers 560m² of advertising space to advertisers looking to target a mixed spectrum of shoppers across different markets in South Africa. The total average monthly foot count is 18,315,473 (SACSC) across the 14 malls. The digital impact LED screens offer maximum impact in high traffic locations throughout these shopping hubs. Packages can be created to align with the advertisers’ specific target market needs, providing optimal reach and flexibility.Some of the digital impact locations include the following shopping centres: Brooklyn Mall; Canal Walk; Cape Gate; Cresta Shopping Centre; Fourways Mall; Golden Acre; Menlyn Park; The Pavilion; Somerset Mall; The V&A Waterfront; Southgate Mall and Tyger Valley.“Increasing our mall digital impact inventory has added substantial value to our in mall digital network, and we are grateful to the various landlords for partnering with us to install and/or manage these assets,” said Danie van Aswegen, development and rights executive for malls at Primedia Outdoor. Peter Lindstrom, executive of sales commented: “DOOH screens offer brands additional opportunities throughout the mall environment especially at key times of the month such as special offers or new product launches – in addition to the brand building capabilities that the static infrastructure within the environment holds.”