Primedia Outdoor welcomes 2021 with DOOH expansion in Namibia

26 Jan 2021
Issued by: Primedia Outdoor
Primedia Outdoor, the premier provider of digital out-of-home (DOOH) advertising solutions in sub-Saharan Africa and Nigeria, recently added a new roadside LED to its growing digital portfolio across Africa. With the launch of this new LED in Rundu, Namibia - Primedia Outdoor provides supreme quality and brand exposure on 329 digital billboards across Africa in environments and locations where audiences are highly receptive to advertising.

The eye-catching and impactful 3 x 6 metres of high-definition LED screen is perfectly positioned on the main road, Eugene Kakakuru in the centre of the town Rundu – the second largest town in Namibia after the capital Windhoek, with 81,500 inhabitants. This captivating digital billboard is located within close proximity of Rundu Shopping Mall and Rundu Taxi Rank and is key in reaching consumers traveling in and out of the bustling city centre. 

“We are very excited to introduce our latest LED and increasing our digital footprint in Namibia,” said Eduard Mouton, regional managing director of Namibia, Zimbabwe and Zambia. “We continue to focus on expanding our DOOH offering and deliver effective brand exposure opportunities to advertisers in the rest of Africa.” 

The addition of this new premium LED billboard joins Primedia Outdoors existing network of six superior quality roadside digital screens in Namibia and affirms Primedia Outdoor as the leaders in providing high quality DOOH assets across Africa to advertisers looking for superiority for their brands.   

About Primedia Outdoor

Primedia Outdoor is the premier provider of out of home media solutions within Sub Saharan Africa. A Level 1 BBEEE contributor, Primedia Outdoor is currently the largest wholly South-African-owned outdoor advertising media specialist offering national outdoor exposure throughout South Africa and high reach in key markets in rest of Africa.  Primedia Outdoor offers flexible coverage of the entire LSM/SEM spectrum, targeting cosmopolitan consumers in major urban areas through to those living in rural communities. 

Primedia Outdoor delivers exposure across a mix of media opportunities and audience environments, including high-end digital signs, airport advertising, freeway and suburban spectaculars and street furniture, as well as static advertising and digital screens in malls. Since 2018, the Primedia Unlimited Malls business unit has been integrated into the Primedia Outdoor stable. With the integration, Primedia Outdoor’s total media offering makes major retail and brand platforms accessible to advertisers, offering media solutions that integrate shopper connections during the path to purchase journey.

Primedia Outdoor
Primedia Outdoor is a national outdoor advertising media specialist. Part of the Out-of- Home division of Primedia (Pty) Ltd, Primedia Outdoor focuses primarily on the marketing and selling of outdoor advertising signage.
Read more: Primedia Outdoor, Out of Home, DooH, OOH, digital out of home

