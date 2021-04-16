Kaya FM's breakfast show gets a refresh

Kaya Breakfast, hosted by David O'Sullivan, Thabiso Sikwane and Jason Goliath, concludes on 29 April 2021.

David joined Kaya FM in 2017 as the host of the current affairs driven breakfast show before being joined by Thabiso Sikwane and Jason Goliath in 2019. The three brought their unique dynamics to the morning slot, focusing on human interest stories, political analysis, family fun and more.Kaya has enjoyed a relationship with three talented presenters, who brought so much of themselves to the breakfast show. We thank them for their contributions and wish them the very best in all their future endeavors.“I have had incredible adventures during my four years at Kaya FM, far longer than the original two-year contract. I leave with fond memories. I am excited to embark on new adventures in media as technology broadens its horizons”. – David O’Sullivan“It was a sojourn back home that was filled with special moments. I wish the very best to the incoming team who I am certain will maintain the essence and heart of Kaya and take it to greater heights.”- Thabiso Sikwane“The Kaya family welcomed me with open arms! Even though this was my first adventure in radio, the team embraced me and my style. I’d like to thank the listeners, we really felt like a family. Salute and Aweh.” – Jason Goliath.On 3 May, we will be welcoming Thomas Msengana, who listeners will be familiar with, back home to Kaya FM. Good Friday host Skhumba Hlophe will join Thomas, and both will host, Monday-Fridays, between 6-9am. We wish Thomas and Skhumba the very best and hope to work with them to take Kaya to greater heights.