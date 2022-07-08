Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Kaya 959TenacityPRTalkwalkerMachine_JCDecaux AfricaM&C Saatchi AbelJuta and CompanyHasso Plattner d-school AfrikaPrimedia BroadcastingHustle MediaJacaranda FMIMC ConferenceAfriGISOFM RadioG&G DigitalEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Radio Company news South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • PR and Communications Specialist Cape Town, Johannesburg
  • News Editor Bloemfontein
  • IT 1st Line Support Technician Cape Town
  • Marketing Assistant Rustenburg, North West
  • Multimedia Content Creator Rustenburg, North West
  • Radio Agency Account Executive Johannesburg
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Basadi in Music Awards reveals a hot list of talented nominees

    12 Jul 2022
    Issued by: Kaya 959
    DBN Gogo, Nomfundo Moh and Pabi Cooper lead the pack with three nominations each for the inaugural Basadi in Music Awards.
    Basadi in Music Awards reveals a hot list of talented nominees

    The nominees, voted for by the public, were announced at an intimate affair held at Kaya959 studios in Johannesburg this afternoon celebrating girl power in music. Also announced is the prestigious CEO’s Mosadi in Business Achievement Award. The honour will be bestowed on a select few in recognition of their successes in business.

    DBN Gogo is up for Artist of the Year, DJ of the Year and Song of the Year for Bambelela, Pabi Cooper earned nods in SAMPRA Amapiano Artist of the Year, Artist of the Year, and Song of the Year for Banyana ke Bafana. Nomfundo Moh is nominated in Kaya959 Afropop Artist of the Year, Artist of the Year, and Song of the Year for Phakade Lami.

    Sitting with two nominations, Makhadzi is in the running for Artist of the Year and Song of the Year for Ghanama, so is Lerato Kganyago in the DJ of the Year and Entertainment Radio Presenter categories. She will also be honoured with the CEO’s Mosadi in Business Achievement Award.

    Simmy also walked away with two nominations for Artist of the Year and SofnFree Dance Artist of the Year while Chairo is nodded in Gospel Artist of the Year and Newcomer of the Year categories. Skye Wanda is up for the Songwriter of the Year and Kaya959 Afropop Artist of the Year and Jamie Lee Sexton is nominated in the Pop Artist of the Year and Songwriter of the Year categories.

    DJ Zinhle is in the running for DJ of the Year category and will receive the CEO’s Mosadi in Business Achievement Award.

    The categories for kontemporêre kunstenaar van die jaar, Music Video Director of the year, Gqom Artist of the year and Kwaito Artist of the year were abandoned because they did not receive any votes.

    Kiki Nadoda, brand manager for Sofnfree said: "The road to gender equality for women on our continent remains long and challenging, especially when it comes to the nuanced ways gender intersects with race, and sexuality. Sofnfree is proud to join with the first annual Basadi in Music awards to celebrate some of our most influential and powerful female voices, who equally give us hope and raise the bar of excellence in this art form. We wish each nominee the very best! You inspire us to greatness."

    “Kaya 959 is proud to sponsor the Afropop category for the first annual Basadi in Music awards. To be a part of an event that honours women in their endeavours is truly a pleasure. Congratulations to all the nominees who continue to break boundaries in this often male dominated industry, embrace their power through the music and entertain us everyday,” says managing director Sibongile Mtyali at Kaya 959.

    Hloni Modise, CEO and founder of Basadi in Music Awards commented: “We are proud of the calibre of nominees for the first ever Basadi in Music Awards. We send our congratulations and best wishes to our nominees. These awards have put power in the hands of the fan, the supporter and lover of South African music. We owe a debt of gratitude to the voters who were so keen an enthusiastic to vote their favourites in. We call on them again to vote for the winners who will walk away with the prestigious trophies of Basadi in Music Awards. A note of appreciation also goes out to Kaya959 who hosted us today and all the generous sponsors of Basadi in Music Awards.”

    The complete list of winners:

    SAMPRA Artist of the Year

    • Boohle
    • Dj fonzi
    • Kamo Mphela
    • LadyDu
    • Pabi Cooper

    Kaya959 Afropop artist of the Year

    • Phumla Music
    • Amahle
    • Amanda Black
    • Nomfundo Moh
    • Skye Wanda

    SofnFree Dance Artist of the Year

    • Lady X
    • Lalova Fox
    • Lizwi
    • Rethabile Khumalo
    • Simmy

    Gospel Artist of the Year

    • Bathabile Skhosana
    • Chairo
    • Mmatema
    • Puleng March
    • Tsusie

    Newcomer of Year

    • Chairo
    • Buhle Womculo
    • Millie Ngwalangwala
    • Ntomza
    • Paige

    Rap/Hiphop Artist of the Year

    • Boity
    • Gigi Lamayne
    • Moozle
    • Nadia Nakai
    • Yashna

    Songwriter of the Year

    • Amahle
    • Azana
    • Jamie Lee Sexton
    • Msaki
    • Skye Wanda

    Traditional Artist of the Year

    • Basetsana Ba Setso
    • Candy Tsamandebele
    • Mphoroku Moritini
    • Ntunja
    • Zipho Radebe

    Pop Artist of the Year

    • Jamie Lee Sexton
    • Jacky Carpede
    • Holly Rey
    • Bonj
    • Shekhinah

    AC Wines Jazz Artist of the Year

    • Zodwa Mabena
    • Linda Tshabalala
    • Shannon Mowday
    • Thembelihle Dunjana
    • Zoe Modiga

    Artist of the Year

    • Azana
    • Pabi Cooper
    • DBN Gogo
    • Holly Rey
    • Makhadzi
    • Nomfundo moh
    • Simmy

    DJ of the Year

    • DJ Zinhle
    • DBN Gogo
    • Lamiez Holworthy
    • Lerato Kganyago
    • Lesego M

    Social Media Influencer of the Year

    • Bad Milk
    • khanyisa Patricia
    • Mandz.Hot.Not
    • Mihlali Ndamase
    • Yaya Mavundla

    Entertainment Radio Producer of the Year

    • Hlengiwe Khumalo: The Glenzito Super drive
    • Nthabiseng Mamabolo: better together
    • Nthabiseng Molapo: Afternoon Fix
    • Phila Tyekana: The Touch Down
    • Prudence Mathebula: The Midday Link up

    Entertainment Radio Presenter of the Year

    • Anele Mdoda: Anele and the Club
    • Jabulile Vilakazi: Ghetto Sound Zone
    • Lebo Jojo Mokoena: Opulent Life
    • Lerato Kganyago: The Midday Link up
    • Minenhle Masondo: Behind the curtain

    Music TV Show Presenter

    • Anele Zondo: Massive Music
    • Helicopter Ndlovu: Ugubhulwami
    • Lalla Hirayama: Massive Music
    • Lamiez Holworthy: Live Amp
    • Lootlove: Mzanzi Magic Music Specials

    Entertainment Journalist of the Year

    • Amanda Maliba: Sowetan
    • Doreen Molefe: Daily Sun
    • Kedibone Modise: The Star
    • Patience Bambalele: Sowetan
    • Qhama Dayile: Drum Magazine

    Song of the Year

    • Pabi Cooper: banyana ke bafana (Pabi Cooper, Focalistic & Ch'cco feat LuuDadeejay & Nobantu Vilakazi)
    • DBN Gogo: Bambelela (DBN Gogo & Felo Lee Tee feat Pabi Cooper & Young Stunna)
    • Makhadzi: Ganama (Makhadzi feat prince Benza)
    • Nomfundo Moh: Phakade lami (Nomfundo Moh feat Sha Sha & Ami Faku)
    • Shekhinah: Questions

    Stylist of the Year

    • Boitumelo Katali
    • Mbalenhle Pokwane
    • Thobeka Mbane
    • Tsakane Ndlovu
    • Tshiamo Modisane

    CEO’s Mosadi In Business Achievement Award

    • Dineo Ranaka
    • DJ Zinhle
    • Lerato Kganyago

    Social Media:

    Instagram: @Basadiinmusicawards_sa | Facebook: Basadi In Music Awards | Twitter: @Basadi_awards | Tik Tok: @Basadiinmusicawards | Website: http://basadiinmusicawards.co.za/


    NextOptions
    Kaya 959
    From the heart of Gauteng, wherever you may be, Kaya 959 connects with our loyal listeners through a range of digital and on-air platforms.
    Read more: Sibongile Mtyali, Shannon Mowday, Lerato Kganyago, Lalla Hirayama, Linda Tshabalala, Nadia Nakai, Holly Rey, Kaya 959, Sofnfree, Anele Zondo, Hloni Modise, Zoe Modiga, Pabi Cooper



    Related

    Image supplied: Tumi Tladi has passed away age 30
    Rapper Tumi Tladi passes away1 day ago
    Image sourced from the Basadi in Music : The Basadi in Music Award nominees have been announced
    Basadi in Music Awards reveals list of nominees8 Jul 2022
    Kaya 959 new line-up announcement
    Kaya 959Kaya 959 new line-up announcement4 Jul 2022
    Source:
    South Africa's musical zeitgeist: Amapiano's global takeover16 Jun 2022
    Bernini's popular Squadcast series returns with a panel of real, natural, sparkling SA women
    DistellBernini's popular Squadcast series returns with a panel of real, natural, sparkling SA women14 Jun 2022
    Supplied. Kaya 959’s managing director, Sibongile Mtyali has loved radio since she was a little girl
    Kaya 959's Sibongile Mtyali's love affair with radio3 Jun 2022
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz