Basadi in Music Awards reveals a hot list of talented nominees

DBN Gogo, Nomfundo Moh and Pabi Cooper lead the pack with three nominations each for the inaugural Basadi in Music Awards.

The nominees, voted for by the public, were announced at an intimate affair held at Kaya959 studios in Johannesburg this afternoon celebrating girl power in music. Also announced is the prestigious CEO’s Mosadi in Business Achievement Award. The honour will be bestowed on a select few in recognition of their successes in business.

DBN Gogo is up for Artist of the Year, DJ of the Year and Song of the Year for Bambelela, Pabi Cooper earned nods in SAMPRA Amapiano Artist of the Year, Artist of the Year, and Song of the Year for Banyana ke Bafana. Nomfundo Moh is nominated in Kaya959 Afropop Artist of the Year, Artist of the Year, and Song of the Year for Phakade Lami.

Sitting with two nominations, Makhadzi is in the running for Artist of the Year and Song of the Year for Ghanama, so is Lerato Kganyago in the DJ of the Year and Entertainment Radio Presenter categories. She will also be honoured with the CEO’s Mosadi in Business Achievement Award.

Simmy also walked away with two nominations for Artist of the Year and SofnFree Dance Artist of the Year while Chairo is nodded in Gospel Artist of the Year and Newcomer of the Year categories. Skye Wanda is up for the Songwriter of the Year and Kaya959 Afropop Artist of the Year and Jamie Lee Sexton is nominated in the Pop Artist of the Year and Songwriter of the Year categories.

DJ Zinhle is in the running for DJ of the Year category and will receive the CEO’s Mosadi in Business Achievement Award.

The categories for kontemporêre kunstenaar van die jaar, Music Video Director of the year, Gqom Artist of the year and Kwaito Artist of the year were abandoned because they did not receive any votes.

Kiki Nadoda, brand manager for Sofnfree said: "The road to gender equality for women on our continent remains long and challenging, especially when it comes to the nuanced ways gender intersects with race, and sexuality. Sofnfree is proud to join with the first annual Basadi in Music awards to celebrate some of our most influential and powerful female voices, who equally give us hope and raise the bar of excellence in this art form. We wish each nominee the very best! You inspire us to greatness."

“Kaya 959 is proud to sponsor the Afropop category for the first annual Basadi in Music awards. To be a part of an event that honours women in their endeavours is truly a pleasure. Congratulations to all the nominees who continue to break boundaries in this often male dominated industry, embrace their power through the music and entertain us everyday,” says managing director Sibongile Mtyali at Kaya 959.

Hloni Modise, CEO and founder of Basadi in Music Awards commented: “We are proud of the calibre of nominees for the first ever Basadi in Music Awards. We send our congratulations and best wishes to our nominees. These awards have put power in the hands of the fan, the supporter and lover of South African music. We owe a debt of gratitude to the voters who were so keen an enthusiastic to vote their favourites in. We call on them again to vote for the winners who will walk away with the prestigious trophies of Basadi in Music Awards. A note of appreciation also goes out to Kaya959 who hosted us today and all the generous sponsors of Basadi in Music Awards.”

The complete list of winners:

SAMPRA Artist of the Year

Boohle

Dj fonzi

Kamo Mphela

LadyDu

Pabi Cooper

Kaya959 Afropop artist of the Year

Phumla Music

Amahle

Amanda Black

Nomfundo Moh

Skye Wanda

SofnFree Dance Artist of the Year

Lady X

Lalova Fox

Lizwi

Rethabile Khumalo

Simmy

Gospel Artist of the Year

Bathabile Skhosana

Chairo

Mmatema

Puleng March

Tsusie

Newcomer of Year

Chairo

Buhle Womculo

Millie Ngwalangwala

Ntomza

Paige

Rap/Hiphop Artist of the Year

Boity

Gigi Lamayne

Moozle

Nadia Nakai

Yashna

Songwriter of the Year

Amahle

Azana

Jamie Lee Sexton

Msaki

Skye Wanda

Traditional Artist of the Year

Basetsana Ba Setso

Candy Tsamandebele

Mphoroku Moritini

Ntunja

Zipho Radebe

Pop Artist of the Year

Jamie Lee Sexton

Jacky Carpede

Holly Rey

Bonj

Shekhinah

AC Wines Jazz Artist of the Year

Zodwa Mabena

Linda Tshabalala

Shannon Mowday

Thembelihle Dunjana

Zoe Modiga

Artist of the Year

Azana

Pabi Cooper

DBN Gogo

Holly Rey

Makhadzi

Nomfundo moh

Simmy

DJ of the Year

DJ Zinhle

DBN Gogo

Lamiez Holworthy

Lerato Kganyago

Lesego M

Social Media Influencer of the Year

Bad Milk

khanyisa Patricia

Mandz.Hot.Not

Mihlali Ndamase

Yaya Mavundla

Entertainment Radio Producer of the Year

Hlengiwe Khumalo: The Glenzito Super drive

Nthabiseng Mamabolo: better together

Nthabiseng Molapo: Afternoon Fix

Phila Tyekana: The Touch Down

Prudence Mathebula: The Midday Link up

Entertainment Radio Presenter of the Year

Anele Mdoda: Anele and the Club

Jabulile Vilakazi: Ghetto Sound Zone

Lebo Jojo Mokoena: Opulent Life

Lerato Kganyago: The Midday Link up

Minenhle Masondo: Behind the curtain

Music TV Show Presenter

Anele Zondo: Massive Music

Helicopter Ndlovu: Ugubhulwami

Lalla Hirayama: Massive Music

Lamiez Holworthy: Live Amp

Lootlove: Mzanzi Magic Music Specials

Entertainment Journalist of the Year

Amanda Maliba: Sowetan

Doreen Molefe: Daily Sun

Kedibone Modise: The Star

Patience Bambalele: Sowetan

Qhama Dayile: Drum Magazine

Song of the Year

Pabi Cooper: banyana ke bafana (Pabi Cooper, Focalistic & Ch'cco feat LuuDadeejay & Nobantu Vilakazi)

DBN Gogo: Bambelela (DBN Gogo & Felo Lee Tee feat Pabi Cooper & Young Stunna)

Makhadzi: Ganama (Makhadzi feat prince Benza)

Nomfundo Moh: Phakade lami (Nomfundo Moh feat Sha Sha & Ami Faku)

Shekhinah: Questions

Stylist of the Year

Boitumelo Katali

Mbalenhle Pokwane

Thobeka Mbane

Tsakane Ndlovu

Tshiamo Modisane

CEO’s Mosadi In Business Achievement Award

Dineo Ranaka

DJ Zinhle

Lerato Kganyago

Social Media:

