TenacityPR grows brand awareness by 90% using native PR and newsrooms to reach the target market

TenacityPR recently raised brand awareness by 90% for an advertising agency on the Bizcommunity platform, reaching the top five against competitors which are bigger and have marketing departments. The results included invitations to pitch for big business and winning accounts for JSE listed companies.

TenacityPR specialises in online newsrooms, the home for media coverage and company news, the public-facing heart of your brand, and the place where you can control your own narrative. An online newsroom is often listed as ‘best practice’ in public relations for an important reason - it dramatically increases both the volume and quality of your media coverage.

As a specialised PR consultancy, our knowledge and experience mean optimising newsrooms to their maximum protentional through an in-depth understanding of what and how to create quality content that resonates with the market of the newsroom platform.

Known as ‘native’ PR, the even gentler, more modern version of an advertorial, newsrooms have grown significantly since Covid... The main difference is the way the user experiences the advertisement - Native PR is meant to make the reader feel like they're gaining some valuable knowledge.

When done right, an online newsroom makes it ridiculously easy for journalists and potential clients to find a company’s news. Because we know this, we have spent over 10 years fine-tuning the skills of both PR and journalism that it takes to manage newsrooms across industries. A journalist or potential business partner can literally find out what a company does, and why, in seconds.

TenacityPR’ knowledge in growing company brands has become a dedicated specialised service, providing global trends in the communications industry. TenacityPR is proud of the prowess and knowledge of creative B2B campaigns that are often covered as editorial, not relying completely on the newsroom but across the platforms which we are working on.

TenacityPR fuses data-driven creative, digital marketing and traditional public relations into a communications agency built for the future.



