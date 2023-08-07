Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

Topco MediaMotsepe AdvertisingOgilvy South AfricaJNPRBataBrand AvatarBusiness and Arts South AfricaBrandMappMultiChoicePrimedia BroadcastingHoward AudioUrban Brew StudiosSmart MediaRocketseedCatchwordsEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Social Media News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Threads growth slows by 90%

7 Aug 2023
Threads has an estimated 123.9 million users, but the platform's growth has slowed by 90% in August to an average of 440,000 new users per day.
Source: © Dexerto Threads growth has slowed by 90% in August to an average of 440,000 new users per day
Source: © Dexerto Dexerto Threads growth has slowed by 90% in August to an average of 440,000 new users per day

In the five days of August, Threads user count increased by only 2.2 million - an average of 440,000 new users per day or 11 times less than in July.

In just under a month (between 5 July and 30 July 30) Threads gained an estimated 121.7 million users or an average of 4.7 million users per day.

The SensorTower data show that people also open the app less frequently and spend less time using it.

According to SensorTower, Threads users opened the app an average of 14 times per day on its launch day and spent roughly 19 minutes scrolling through it.

Elon Musk rebranded Twitter to X in July.
X brings back live video for the first time since 2021

By 2 days ago

By the end of the month, Threads daily average time spent fell to merely three minutes a day, with people spending only 2.6 sessions per day using the app.

Ongoing decline

Although the biggest drop-off happened in the two weeks following Threads launch, the massive decline in the number of new users is ongoing.

The AltIndex data show Threads user count has grown by an average of 0.6% per day in August, with the platform reaching an estimated 123.9 million users on 5 August.

And while Meta CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, is quite optimistic about Threads future, the app is still far behind its competitors.

With close to 124 million users, Threads has less than half the user count of its biggest competitor Twitter, which counts roughly 260 million daily active users.

NextOptions
Read more: social media, digital media, Facebook, twitter, Mark Zuckerberg, Threads

Related

Elon Musk rebranded Twitter to X in July.
X brings back live video for the first time since 20212 days ago
Source:
Senegal blocks TikTok in widening clampdown on dissent3 Aug 2023
Source: 123rf.
Twitter rebrand: Does X mark the spot?2 Aug 2023
Image supplied. Khensani Nobanda, 2023 IAB South Africa Bookmark Awards jury president at the recent Bookmarks Awards event
#Bookmarks2023: Khensani Nobanda - why the Bookmarks are important31 Jul 2023
Threads unravels: What this means for brand strategy
ClockworkThreads unravels: What this means for brand strategy31 Jul 2023
Image supplied. Promise agency was named best digital agency at the 2023 IAB Bookmark Awards
#Bookmarks2023: Legacy brands lead the way with digital excellence31 Jul 2023
Image supplied. Promise agency has been named the IAB South Africa Bookmark Awards, in partnership with Accenture Song, best digital agency
#Bookmarks2023: All the 2023 Bookmark Awards winners28 Jul 2023
Image supplied. Head of IAB South Africa’s Agency Council and managing director of Machine_ Robyn Campbell examines four trends impacting the digital media industry
#Bookmarks2023: 4 trends impacting the digital media industry27 Jul 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz