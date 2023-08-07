Industries

Only 4 weeks left to enter the Entrepreneur of the Year 2023 Awards!

7 Aug 2023
Issued by: Business Partners Limited
Calling all ambitious and visionary South African entrepreneurs! The stage is set, and the countdown is on! With just four weeks remaining until the entry deadline, seize this golden opportunity to showcase your unwavering determination and entrepreneurial success at the prestigious Business Partners Entrepreneur of the Year® awards.
This extraordinary event aims to honor and celebrate the remarkable accomplishments of small business owners who have triumphed over challenges and achieved excellence in the face of adversity.

The Entrepreneur of the Year® awards offer an unparalleled platform to recognise the achievements of South African entrepreneurs and SMEs. We invite all tenacious and innovative minds to share their inspiring success stories and be rewarded for their exceptional contributions to the dynamic business landscape.

Don't miss your chance to be part of the 2023 Entrepreneur of the Year® competition. Visit EOY.CO.ZA now to participate and stand a chance to win a share of an impressive R2m in prizes, fueling your entrepreneurial ambitions and fostering growth within South Africa.

Embrace the spirit of entrepreneurship and be the driving force behind innovation, economic growth, and positive change in your business community. Enter the Entrepreneur of the Year® competition today!

About the Entrepreneur of The Year® Competition:

The Business Partners Entrepreneur of the Year® awards recognize and celebrate the outstanding business excellence demonstrated by South African entrepreneurs and SMEs. By sharing their success stories and offering well-deserved rewards, this prestigious event fosters the growth and development of the entrepreneurial ecosystem in South Africa.

Click here to enter the Entrepreneur of the Year® 2023 Awards.

Read more: Entrepreneur of the Year, South African entrepreneurs, Business Partners Limited

