Only 4 weeks left to enter the Entrepreneur of the Year 2023 Awards!

This extraordinary event aims to honor and celebrate the remarkable accomplishments of small business owners who have triumphed over challenges and achieved excellence in the face of adversity.

The Entrepreneur of the Year® awards offer an unparalleled platform to recognise the achievements of South African entrepreneurs and SMEs. We invite all tenacious and innovative minds to share their inspiring success stories and be rewarded for their exceptional contributions to the dynamic business landscape.

Don't miss your chance to be part of the 2023 Entrepreneur of the Year® competition. Visit EOY.CO.ZA now to participate and stand a chance to win a share of an impressive R2m in prizes, fueling your entrepreneurial ambitions and fostering growth within South Africa.

Embrace the spirit of entrepreneurship and be the driving force behind innovation, economic growth, and positive change in your business community. Enter the Entrepreneur of the Year® competition today!

About the Entrepreneur of The Year® Competition:

The Business Partners Entrepreneur of the Year® awards recognize and celebrate the outstanding business excellence demonstrated by South African entrepreneurs and SMEs. By sharing their success stories and offering well-deserved rewards, this prestigious event fosters the growth and development of the entrepreneurial ecosystem in South Africa.

Click here to enter the Entrepreneur of the Year® 2023 Awards.