Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Wunderman ThompsonDUKETalkwalkerMettlestateKantarTractor OutdoorHot 102.7FMHybrid Media ConsultingMann MadeimagineNATION AllianceYFM 99.2HaveYouHeardCareerJunctionExposure MarketingM&C Saatchi AbelEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Social Media News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Social Media Manager Johannesburg
  • Digital Designer Cape Town
  • Social Media Specialist Somerset West
  • Social Ads and Media Specialist Johannesburg
  • Communications and Marketing Specialist Cape Town
  • Project Manager - Web Development Stellenbosch
  • Creative and Marketing Assistant Cape Town
  • PR Account Director: Social Media Johannesburg
  • Social Media Producer Cape Town
  • Graphic Designer & Social Media Content Manager Johannesburg
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    "
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Novus Group announces TikTok monitoring service

    26 Oct 2022
    Novus group has announced that it will be including TikTok as part of its social media monitoring services.
    Source:
    Source: www.unsplash.com

    “TikTok has become the go-to platform for the world’s youth looking for videos covering any number of genres and tastes. It is not difficult to see why it has become one of the fastest-growing social media platforms in the market especially among a younger demographic. TikTok is a critical tool for brands looking to position themselves to a new, largely untapped audience,” says Joe Hamman, founder and director of Novus Group.

    Increasing leads

    Already, some universities are using TikTok as a tool to upload short lesson snippets. According to Hamman companies are also seeing how TikTok can help increase leads and prospects as well as target future clients. It is also an easy way to engage with graduates. But the platform also provides business opportunities.

    Source:
    DJ Zinhle's hair brand promises to do better for customer experience

    By 22 Aug 2022

    According to research, 24% of marketers consider TikTok an effective way to achieve business goals. Furthermore, the highest-performing videos are typically between 21 and 34 seconds long – perfect for a digital audience looking for interesting short-form content they can identify with.

    Reputation monitoring

    Increasingly, companies are turning to social media platforms to monitor and proactively identify potential reputational issues before they reach the mainstream. In addition, monitoring TikTok gives a company insight into its competitors and industry as a whole.

    The TikTok monitoring service will monitor a company’s brands, competitors, and campaigns. It can also monitor reels, comments, likes, and reposts to provide clients with a greater understanding of the engagement generated by specific posts or campaigns.

    Keyword monitoring can be done based on hashtags to ensure brands have a better understanding on which of its marketing content drives the most views and engagements from TikTok followers.

    “Innovative South African companies are using TikTok to reach a wider audience and highlight their product offerings in more creative ways. Our social media monitoring solution is designed to show the return of investment they are getting on TikTok and other platforms,” says Hamman.

    NextOptions
    Read more: service, reputation, Novus, monitoring, Tik Tok, Joe Hamman

    Related

    Source:
    BrandMapp research: Young people more likely to remember OOH ads19 Oct 2022
    Positive media sentiment on 'well balanced' Budget Speech
    Novus GroupPositive media sentiment on 'well balanced' Budget Speech17 Mar 2022
    A quarter of SA media reports positively on recent presidential address
    Novus GroupA quarter of SA media reports positively on recent presidential address22 Feb 2022
    Here's the lowdown on media monitoring in 2022
    Here's the lowdown on media monitoring in 20222 Feb 2022
    No African brands in Brand Finance Global 500 2022 Report
    No African brands in Brand Finance Global 500 2022 Report26 Jan 2022
    Mauritius to benefit from media monitoring service
    Mauritius to benefit from media monitoring service1 Oct 2021
    Analysing media reporting around vaccinations
    Analysing media reporting around vaccinations29 Sep 2021
    Community media stands firm amidst print media carnage
    Community media stands firm amidst print media carnage19 Aug 2021

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz