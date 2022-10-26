Novus Group announces TikTok monitoring service

Novus group has announced that it will be including TikTok as part of its social media monitoring services.

“TikTok has become the go-to platform for the world’s youth looking for videos covering any number of genres and tastes. It is not difficult to see why it has become one of the fastest-growing social media platforms in the market especially among a younger demographic. TikTok is a critical tool for brands looking to position themselves to a new, largely untapped audience,” says Joe Hamman, founder and director of Novus Group.

Increasing leads

Already, some universities are using TikTok as a tool to upload short lesson snippets. According to Hamman companies are also seeing how TikTok can help increase leads and prospects as well as target future clients. It is also an easy way to engage with graduates. But the platform also provides business opportunities.

According to research, 24% of marketers consider TikTok an effective way to achieve business goals. Furthermore, the highest-performing videos are typically between 21 and 34 seconds long – perfect for a digital audience looking for interesting short-form content they can identify with.

Reputation monitoring

Increasingly, companies are turning to social media platforms to monitor and proactively identify potential reputational issues before they reach the mainstream. In addition, monitoring TikTok gives a company insight into its competitors and industry as a whole.

The TikTok monitoring service will monitor a company’s brands, competitors, and campaigns. It can also monitor reels, comments, likes, and reposts to provide clients with a greater understanding of the engagement generated by specific posts or campaigns.

Keyword monitoring can be done based on hashtags to ensure brands have a better understanding on which of its marketing content drives the most views and engagements from TikTok followers.

“Innovative South African companies are using TikTok to reach a wider audience and highlight their product offerings in more creative ways. Our social media monitoring solution is designed to show the return of investment they are getting on TikTok and other platforms,” says Hamman.