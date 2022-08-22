DJ Zinhle's hair brand promises to do better for customer experience

Businesswoman and musician Ntombezinhle Jiyane, also known as DJ Zinhle, says she promises to improve customer service for her luxury hair brand, Hair Majesty.

This comes after lifestyle content creator Thulisile Lushaba posted a review on Tik Tok saying she is unhappy about a wig she bought for her birthday.

The incident shows the power of social media and the importance of interaction with customers as well as why customer experience is so important, from the start of the purchase funnel right to the end.

Customer disappointment

Lushaba complained that the wig was too thin and did not come as advertised on the website. In the TikTok video which has over 30,000 views, she said she paid R3,170 for the luxury Kourt Brazilian wig.

Lushaba said her disappointment started with the delivery process where her wig was shipped out only after she sent an inquiry.

Backlash from fans

After the video went viral Jiyane tweeted that she is in contact with Lushaba and fans criticised her for being “arrogant” in her tone.

This must be the first time in history that a business receives a bad review… just so you know, I have contacted the customer and we are dealing with it. Further than that I cant help you guys.

“This must be the first time in history that a business received a bad review…just so you know, I have contacted the customer and we are dealing with it. Further than that I can’t help you guys,” said Jiyane in the tweet.

Encouraging proactive customer feedback

She later sent out an official statement saying she is humbled by the response and plans to do better.

“As a businesswoman, I’m humbled by recent events and want to take this opportunity to inform you that we are taking all feedback seriously and are doing everything in our power to ensure that our customer promises are being met,” said Jiyane.

As a business woman, I'm humbled by recent events and want to take this opportunity to inform you that we are taking all feedback seriously and are doing everything in our power to ensure that our customer promises are being met. ��

“This incident highlighted an important opportunity for us to understand our clients better and in preserving our operational conscience and promise to you, we have enhanced our feedback process on our website, to encourage proactive customer feedback with our client relations team, especially in relation to the things you trust us for- product service and quality..."

Jiyane launched her hair business last year as an add-on to several business ventures such as jewelry business Era, sparkling wine brand Boulevard Rosé and her homeware and lounge brand Jiyane Atelier.

"The idea for Hair Majesty stemmed from a very specific feeling she experienced every time she had a wig installed no matter the style or colour, which gave her the feeling that she can conquer anything and everything which has become her personal reminder that she is a queen, and this hair is her crown, hence the name Hair Majesty," the brand said in a statement last year.