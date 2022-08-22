Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

EverlyticMaximizer SoftwareTalkwalkerDMASAAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingIncubetaHellopeterFlow CommunicationsHKLMTopco MediaLocation BankBrandFusionUrban Brew StudiosJoe PublicTractor OutdoorEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

CRM, CX, UX News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

#WomensMonth

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Web Designer / Developer Somerset West
  • CRM Brand Manager Cape Town
  • Developer - WordPress Remote
  • Senior UI Designer Cape Town
  • Multimedia Designer Pretoria
  • Sales Representative Johannesburg
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    DJ Zinhle's hair brand promises to do better for customer experience

    22 Aug 2022
    By: Karabo Ledwaba
    Businesswoman and musician Ntombezinhle Jiyane, also known as DJ Zinhle, says she promises to improve customer service for her luxury hair brand, Hair Majesty.

    Source:
    Source: www.unsplash.com

    This comes after lifestyle content creator Thulisile Lushaba posted a review on Tik Tok saying she is unhappy about a wig she bought for her birthday.

    The incident shows the power of social media and the importance of interaction with customers as well as why customer experience is so important, from the start of the purchase funnel right to the end.

    Customer disappointment

    Lushaba complained that the wig was too thin and did not come as advertised on the website. In the TikTok video which has over 30,000 views, she said she paid R3,170 for the luxury Kourt Brazilian wig.

    Lushaba said her disappointment started with the delivery process where her wig was shipped out only after she sent an inquiry.

    @thulisilelushaba I bought Hair Majesty Wig by #djzinhle #wigreview #hairmajestybydjzinhle #review #hairreview #fyp ♬ original sound - Thulisile

    Backlash from fans

    After the video went viral Jiyane tweeted that she is in contact with Lushaba and fans criticised her for being “arrogant” in her tone.

    “This must be the first time in history that a business received a bad review…just so you know, I have contacted the customer and we are dealing with it. Further than that I can’t help you guys,” said Jiyane in the tweet.

    Encouraging proactive customer feedback

    She later sent out an official statement saying she is humbled by the response and plans to do better.

    “As a businesswoman, I’m humbled by recent events and want to take this opportunity to inform you that we are taking all feedback seriously and are doing everything in our power to ensure that our customer promises are being met,” said Jiyane.

    “This incident highlighted an important opportunity for us to understand our clients better and in preserving our operational conscience and promise to you, we have enhanced our feedback process on our website, to encourage proactive customer feedback with our client relations team, especially in relation to the things you trust us for- product service and quality..."

    Jiyane launched her hair business last year as an add-on to several business ventures such as jewelry business Era, sparkling wine brand Boulevard Rosé and her homeware and lounge brand Jiyane Atelier.

    "The idea for Hair Majesty stemmed from a very specific feeling she experienced every time she had a wig installed no matter the style or colour, which gave her the feeling that she can conquer anything and everything which has become her personal reminder that she is a queen, and this hair is her crown, hence the name Hair Majesty," the brand said in a statement last year.

    NextOptions

    About Karabo Ledwaba

    Marketing and Media Editor at Bizcommunity.com
    Read more: customer service, Brands, hair, DJ Zinhle, social meida

    Related

    Image Supplied: Yazeed Osman
    #BehindtheBrandManager: Yazeed Osman, CMO at Valenture Institute and UCT Online High School3 days ago
    #WomensMonth: Katlego Tefu hits sweet spot in influencer marketing
    #WomensMonth: Katlego Tefu hits sweet spot in influencer marketing12 Aug 2022
    #LunchtimeMarketing: Professional Services market segment set to soar
    #LunchtimeMarketing: Professional Services market segment set to soar5 Aug 2022
    Source: ©Sergey Soldatov -
    Retail leaders harness automation to future-proof workforce1 Aug 2022
    Image supplied. Some of the inaugural DStv Content Creator Awards nominees
    All the inaugural DStv Content Creator Awards nominees22 Jul 2022
    Supplied. Tim van der Bilt, founder and CEO of Incubeta Maze-One gives 5 tips to local CMOs in preparation of the launch of Amazon in SA
    5 tips to avoid brand hijacking when Amazon launches in SA19 Jul 2022
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz