Simplify message personalisation, grow your marketing skills and get more business

With the launch of our new personalisation guide, we’re getting into the details of level 2: Message Personaliser. Professionals who are already sending bulk communication and are familiar with the foundations of good copy, design, and data management will get to this level when they’re ready to create more engaging experiences for their recipients, boosting sales, brand reputation, and client retention.
Here’s what you need to know at this level and a taste of what you can learn in the guide…
Message personalisation relates to the tools, tactics, and strategies you can use to make your messages more personal to the reader. It can start at its most basic level, like the style and tone of your writing, and progress to the technical ways you can automate adding personalisation to bulk messages.
If you use a bulk communication platform, your ability to personalise messages at scale depends on the data you collect on your clients and subscribers. The more relevant information you have on them, the more customised you can make the experience.
There are many good reasons to personalise your messages. Here are some of the stats:
There’s a lot of overlap between automation and personalisation in the bulk communication and email marketing space. This is our take on it:
This is somewhat different to communication automation – a broader term for what we consider the automated triggering and sending of messages. It includes more than just personalisation within one email, but the customisation of entire communication journeys.
|Technically, customising an automated communication journey based on recipient data is a broader form of personalisation too. But, for the sake of simplicity, we’ve split it.
Many communication platforms don’t distinguish between email personalisation and automation like we do. Their marketing guides clump everything together. But we’ve found that this can be overwhelming – especially for people who are still learning.
According to Kath Pay, one of the common mistakes that marketers make when personalising their messages is that they become overwhelmed. Message personalisation is a big subject, after all. She explains that the best way to avoid this is to break your strategy and tactics into smaller steps.
So, in our personalisation guide, we break it down by level of experience, and guide readers through each level step by step. Here’s what we cover:
We recommend progressing through these levels one at a time and testing what works best, so you can grow your personalisation skillset and improve your results as you go.
