Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

HuaweiAPO GroupiContact BPOBidvest MobilityEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Telecoms News South Africa

Menu

Icasa prepares to release more spectrum for mobile operators

19 Aug 2022
The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) intends to initiate the second phase of licensing radio frequency spectrum in the low and mid-bands to prospective licensees, it said on Thursday, 18 August.

Source:
Source: Unsplash

Frequency bands below a gigahertz are crucial in providing better internet services in under-served and rural areas, as well as better indoor coverage.

As part of the licensing process, Icasa has published an information memorandum indicating its intention, the regulator said in a statement.

The purpose of the notice is to solicit views from interested stakeholders regarding the spectrum bands to be considered by the regulator, it added.

Icasa auctioned R14.4bn ($858m) worth of spectrum for the first time earlier this year to help address the rising demand for wireless connectivity as the number of internet-connected devices rises sharply.

The second phase will provide additional capacity to licensees in order to meet the continuous demand for capacity growth in mobile services, Icasa said. Moreover, it will support the deployment of 5G.

Icasa's councillor Peter Zimri said the primary focus of the second phase would be to license one lot of spectrum in the 800 MHz band that was not sold in the auction, and those mid bands that are currently and immediately available.

NextOptions


SOURCE

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
Read more: ICASA, Independent Communications Authority of South Africa, spectrum

Related

MTN appoints Icasa's outgoing CEO as chief of staff
MTN appoints Icasa's outgoing CEO as chief of staff3 days ago
Icasa CEO Willington Ngwepe to step down
Icasa CEO Willington Ngwepe to step down11 Aug 2022
Source: © Elisha News Zibonele FM, the Khayelitsha-based community station is due to be closed this Wednesday by Icasa
Dispute over Icasa's closure of Zibonele FM19 Jul 2022
Icasa chairperson Keabetswe Modimoeng resigns
Icasa chairperson Keabetswe Modimoeng resigns8 Jun 2022
Icasa linking SIM cards to biometrics - how new regulations aim to keep consumers safe
Icasa linking SIM cards to biometrics - how new regulations aim to keep consumers safe10 May 2022
Icasa looks into the subscription broadcasting services market
Icasa looks into the subscription broadcasting services market10 May 2022
More related

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz