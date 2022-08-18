Africa Tech Week 2022: driving economic growth in Africa

With African innovation igniting a technology boom, trailblazers from across the continent will gather in Cape Town, South Africa, on 31 August and 1 September 2022 for another edition of Africa Tech Week, sponsored by Sentech - the continent's sought-after technology conference, exhibition, and awards ceremony focused on promoting the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) in Africa.

Image supplied

Taking place both virtually and at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC), this year’s event focuses on ‘Bringing Tech Closer to Africa’ and will convene an array of industry leaders, and tech-entrepreneurs, decision-makers, and tech ecosystem players from across the continent.

Together, they will unpack the various challenges, scenarios, and mind-blowing economic opportunities 4IR can deliver for organisations looking to adopt the next wave of cutting-edge technology.

Delegates can expect two days of expert panel discussions, keynote addresses, case studies, live-demo experiences, and networking with leaders in the private sector, government, civil society, investors, and academia – all with their unique insights into the different ways artificial intelligence (AI), cryptocurrency, and the Internet of Things (IoT) will affect the future of Africa’s development. This includes breakaways and focus sessions with world-leading authorities on the 4IR’s effects on individual industry sectors, specific fields of production, and different areas of commerce.

Says Ralf Fletcher, CEO of Africa Tech Week: “It is with great excitement that we announce this year’s programme. With innovation advancing at an exponential rate, now is the time to capacitate African businesses – big and small – with the learnings, strategies, and connections they need to spur their development through the 4IR. It’s time for Africa to take a leading role in shaping the disruptive world of technology and harness it in a way that drives progressive and inclusive change.”

Africa Tech Week 2022 will culminate in an awards ceremony which aims to celebrate and reward companies on the African continent that have demonstrated excellence in the areas of innovative product development. Categories include: Innovation of The Year Award; Technology Company Of The Year; CEO of The Year; Leader of the Year; Women In Tech Award; Best Technology Start-Up; Fintech Award, AI Technology Award and Digital Transformation Award.

Commenting on the importance of this year’s event, Mlamli Booi, CEO of Sentech, says: “The digital world is transforming at an unprecedented rate. Ensuring that Africa remains ahead of the curve requires a multi-layered platform of cooperation between companies, government and civil society – and Africa Tech Week provides a unique opportunity for exactly this sort of dialogue to take place.”

With only 300 in-person passes available to the public, interested attendees are encouraged to secure their spot by going to Africa Tech Week