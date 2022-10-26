Wunderman Thompson wins 2022 Acquia Engage Award

Awards recognise exceptional digital experiences developed in a time of ceaseless change.

Wunderman Thompson is proud to announce that it has won the 'Most Powerful Customer Outcome' category for its digital strategy work with Nestlé Kit Kat at this year's Acquia Engage Awards.

The Acquia Engage Awards recognise the most outstanding digital experiences organisations worldwide are building with the Acquia Open Digital Experience Platform (DXP), including Drupal Cloud, Marketing Cloud, and Widen.

Nick Shimmin, managing director of Wunderman Thompson SA added, “Winning the award for ‘Most Powerful Customer Outcome’ together with an iconic brand like Kit Kat validates our position as a growth partner. It’s always exciting to be recognised for the relationships we foster with clients and partners alike.”

Winning this award affirms the agency’s client-first partnership with Acquia, which is focused on helping our clients achieve their objectives and generating growth through their digital ecosystem. Further, this joint effort by WT Tech SA, WT UK Strategy, and WT Consulting SA demonstrates Wunderman Thompson's potential in collaboration across borders.

“Through our tried and tested development process and close partnership with Acquia, we could deliver a world-class platform, which has been rolled out to ten markets in six months with more still to come. Our technical expertise, underpinned by the Acquia platform, continues to drive value for our clients, making a huge impact by connecting our clients with their customers in their local market,” expressed Aluwani Raswiswi, Wunderman Thompson SA’s chief technology officer.

This year's competition attracted a record 120 entries. Each submission was presented to a panel of respected digital experts, who evaluated them on functionality, integration, performance, user experience, and other criteria.

"Showcasing the most impressive digital experiences across industries and geographies is a highlight of Acquia Engage," said Mike Sullivan, CEO of Acquia. "Each customer's story demonstrates the impact that creatively designed and thoroughly executed digital experiences can have on customer engagement and organisational performance."

Many of this year's Engage Award winners collaborated with one of more than 600 Acquia partners for specialised Drupal development and integration work, industry expertise, or digital strategy.

Acquia empowers the world's most ambitious brands to create digital customer experiences that matter. With open-source Drupal at its core, the Acquia Open DXP enables marketers, developers and IT operations teams at thousands of global organisations to rapidly compose and deploy digital products and services that engage customers, enhance conversions and help businesses stand out.



