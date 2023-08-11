Industries

Gwyneth Paltrow invites goop-ies for an Airbnb stay at her Montecito home

11 Aug 2023
Issued by: Irvine Partners
Loneliness is a human condition, but in the past few years, increased isolation has made our lives even more fragmented.
Gwyneth Paltrow invites goop-ies for an Airbnb stay at her Montecito home

To help foster new connections and community, Gwyneth Paltrow, founder and chief executive officer of goop, is hosting her Montecito guesthouse on Airbnb.

Curated by Paltrow, this rejuvenating overnight stay will provide guests with everything they need to unwind, immerse themselves in the goop lifestyle, and most importantly connect:

  • Accommodations in the gorgeous guesthouse that features an inviting kitchen, spacious living room and serene bedroom.
  • Guided transcendental meditation session to empower the mind.
  • Relaxing spa day featuring Paltrow’s favourite goop Beauty essentials, such as the brand’s award-winning Microderm Instant Glow Exfoliator.
  • Nourishing goop Kitchen-inspired meal to refuel the body.
  • An abundance of goop products to continue the luxuriating journey long after the stay.

Guests looking to nourish their mind, body, and soul can request to book on Tuesday, 15 August, at 6pm BST at airbnb.com/goop for a one-night stay on Saturday, 9 September.

Irvine Partners
Irvine Partners is a Public Relations & Integrated Marketing Agency with offices in London, Johannesburg, Cape Town, Nairobi, Lagos and Accra.
