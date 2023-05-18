Industries

The local stories that make South Africans

18 May 2023
By:Keletso Rakumakoe, Issued by: Urban Brew Studios
South African television viewers are diverse, discerning, and increasingly interested in local content that reflects their own experiences and identities.
The local stories that make South Africans

South Africa has a vibrant local television industry, with a wide range of programming that reflects the country's diversity and culture.

South Africans love local content on television for several reasons.

Keletso Rakumakoe
Keletso Rakumakoe

Local content reflects their cultural identity and experiences. South Africa is a diverse country with a rich history and unique cultural traditions, and many people enjoy seeing their stories and experiences represented on screen. Local content also provides an opportunity for South Africans to connect with their communities and share their experiences with a wider audience.

Local content is often more relatable and relevant to South Africans than international content. While international shows and movies can be entertaining, they may not always resonate with local audiences or accurately represent their experiences and culture.

The availability and accessibility of local content on television has increased in recent years, thanks to the growth of digital platforms and streaming services. This has made it easier for South Africans to access and enjoy local content, which has helped to increase its popularity and support.

Urban Brew Studios is one of the leading television production companies in South Africa and has played a significant role in promoting local content over the years.

In addition to producing television shows, Urban Brew Studios has also been involved in training and development initiatives for young people interested in pursuing careers in the entertainment industry. The company has offered internships and training programmes to help aspiring actors, writers, and producers gain the skills and experience they need to succeed.

Urban Brew Studios has played a significant role in promoting local content in South Africa by producing high-quality shows that reflect the country's culture and identity, creating employment opportunities for local talent, and supporting the growth of the local creative industry.

Under its new tagline, 'making better stories for a better tomorrow', Urban Brew Studio is celebrating over three decades of storytelling.

Khumbul'ekhaya is a popular South African television show that has been on the air since 2006. The show is produced by Urban Brew Studios and is broadcast on SABC 1. Now on its 17th season, Khumbul'ekhaya, which translates to 'remember home' in isiZulu, is a reality show that focuses on reuniting families who have been separated for various reasons, including migration, adoption, and other life circumstances. The show helps families to reconnect and rebuild their relationships by providing a platform for them to share their stories and search for lost loved ones. It is a popular show in South Africa and has been praised for its role in promoting family values and social cohesion.

Other shows produced by Urban Brew Studios include YoTV, Zabalaza, Friends like these, Young Famous & African, Makoti, Yashi'ngoma, which is the first of its kind on Mzansi Magic Music and many more.

The local television industry is experiencing a renaissance in content production, providing viewers with more diverse and high-quality programming than ever before. From engaging dramas and comedies to informative documentaries and reality shows, local broadcasters are tapping into the cultural richness and creativity of their communities to offer a unique and authentic viewing experience.

Moreover, the rise of streaming platforms and digital technologies has enabled local television content to reach wider audiences and gain recognition in the global market. As we look ahead, the future of local television is bright, as more talented writers, directors, actors, and producers continue to emerge and bring fresh perspectives and voices to the screen.

Urban Brew Studios
Urban Brew Studios is a leading facilities provider and a landmark of creativity for entertaining and informative content. We deliver compelling content that captivates audiences, brewing a picture perfect blend of creativity and technology from vision to viewer.

