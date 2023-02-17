Industries

Feel SA to broadcast on TV

17 Feb 2023
Feel SA has partnered with eMedia to bring inspiring stories to TV.
Tanya Nefd. Source: Supplied.
Tanya Nefd. Source: Supplied.

The co-founders of Feel SA, Shahan Ramkissoon and Tanya Nefdt, are leading the charge, with a team of reporters to bring viewers more feel-good and encouraging stories, that will now go on all eTV platforms, as well as on Feel SA.

Human spirit

There is no denying that South Africans have an indomitable human spirit. From a Khayelitsha resident setting up a choir to get kids off the streets and out of gangs to one man taking on the mammoth task of fixing potholes in Boksburg all on his own. Or, a Durban student creating an advanced app to help the youth of SA find jobs, Feel SA is telling their stories and offering a balance to all the negative news we face daily.

Ramkissoon elaborates: “The new year has started tremendously well for the Feel SA team, as our brand has just secured this major deal with a national broadcaster. It comes just a couple of months after we launched, and we are thrilled to share the heartwarming stories coming out of our rainbow nation.”

Shahan Ramkissoon. Source: Supplied.
Shahan Ramkissoon and Tanya Nefdt join forces to tell positive stories

24 Nov 2022

Nefd adds: “It truly is the resilience of our country that makes me excited to get up and spread the good news on our platform. As part of this agreement, our stories will reach millions of viewers across all eMedia platforms, including eTV, eNCA, eVOD, and Openview. Our goal is to help and inspire people. Like the rest of South Africa and the world, we have all experienced tremendous loss, and our country is hurting. We aim to help heal one hopeful story at a time.”

Looking at the bright side

Ramkissoon says, “The past three years have been tough, but the great thing about our country is that we always come together during hard times. We support one another and look at the bright side with our one-of-a-kind sense of humour. There’s so much beauty in people just celebrating good news together.”

“Shahan and Tanya are no strangers to South African viewers, and we are thrilled to welcome them back to our group of channels. They are both formidable journalists who bring a wealth of experience and gravitas to our programming,” says Marlon Davids, e.tv managing director.”

