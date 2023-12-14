Andrew Mark Sewell joins NYF Radio Awards Advisary Board

The New York Festivals 2024 Radio Awards competition has announced that Andrew Mark Sewell, creative director/founder at B7 Media and BBC Veteran has joined the NYF Radio Awards Advisory Board.

Andrew Mark Sewell is now on the advisory board. Source: Supplied.

Sewell joins the esteemed 15-member Advisory Board, a distinguished panel comprised of globally renowned storytellers and industry leaders, each offering expertise across a spectrum of diverse audio genres. His addition to the advisory board promises to elevate the standards of the NYF Radio Awards and foster a platform that champions excellence in the ever-evolving world of audio storytelling.

Welcome

“We are thrilled to welcome Andrew Mark Sewell to the Radio Awards Advisory Board this year. An acknowledged leader in all aspects of award-winning dramatic and narrative storytelling, he brings vast expertise in creating radio dramas. With his addition to the Board, we gain the perspective of someone with deep insights into the paths of audio drama’s robust future.”–Rose Anderson, EVP & executive director New York Festivals Radio Awards.

“It’s a real privilege to be invited by the New York Radio Festival to join the Radio Advisory Board offering me an opportunity to share my knowledge and experience to the next generation of audio drama makers,” said Sewell.

Sewell, a distinguished BBC executive turned acclaimed radio drama producer and director, brings over 26 years of experience and numerous impressive accolades for award-winning creative storytelling to the NYF Radio Awards Advisory Board. As the visionary founder of UK indie B7 Media, Sewell has left an indelible mark on the industry, co-creating the groundbreaking audio platform Audioteria.com, dedicated to showcasing exceptional audio dramas by independent producers.

First love

“Audio drama has and always will be my first love. Ever since I heard Orson Welles’ seminal radio adaptation of “The War of the Worlds” I’ve been enthralled by the power of audio storytelling. Under our production banner B7 Media we’ve been recognised for our ambitious and diverse range of radio dramas and with the recent launch of Audioteria.com we’re proud to be behind a platform specifically created to celebrate the very best of indie audio drama,” said Sewell.

Sewell’s illustrious career is marked by a string of prestigious accolades, including the 2022 'Best Drama & Fiction Producer' at the Audio Production Awards, he brings unparalleled expertise to the NYF Radio Awards, having previously secured four Gold, seven Siver and two Bronze, including; Gold, Best Director I, Robot (BBC Radio 4) in 2017 / Gold, Best Digital Drama Dan Dare: The Audio Adventures in 2018 / Gold, Science & Technology The Space Race in 2020 / Gold, Best Podcast Drama, The Effect (Audible) in 2022. Sewell’s impressive works, including the reimagining of Dan Dare and the cult classic Blake’s 7, underscore his commitment to pushing creative boundaries.

Achievements

Impressive achievements include serving as the Series Producer for Audible Originals' compelling docudrama series chronicling the history of The Space Race. His BBC Radio 4 ventures showcase his versatility, from adapting Ray Bradbury's sci-fi classic, The Martian Chronicles, to crafting gripping narratives like the courtroom drama Barred and the much-praised modern retelling of the Mahabharata Now in which the law, capitalism, and politics jostle for power in a gripping family retelling of the epic poem set in modern day Mumbai.

Sewell’s noteworthy films credits include Mrs. Palfrey at the Claremont and a collaborative effort with Canadian director Paul Andrew Kimball on four films— The Cuckoo in the Clock, Roundabout, Exit Thread, and the acclaimed The Colour of Spring (2020). Currently, Sewell is attached to the production of the crime horror film "Kill Everything," alongside Ed Polgardy, renowned for producing the hit horror film The Wretched (2019).

The New York Festivals Radio Awards provides a showcase to celebrate world-class storytellers from around the globe. NYF’s Radio Awards 66-year legacy honors creative innovation and excellence in broadcast and audio content across all genres and platforms.

The 2023 Radio Awards winners were honoured in a virtual ceremony on 18 April during the NAB Show in Las Vegas. This was the 14th consecutive year of NYF’s and NAB’s strategic partnership. Anchored from New York City’s Lincoln Center, over 160 teams sent their acceptances from around the world. Special vignettes featured industry leaders who shared what motivates their passion to create award-winning work. View the 2023 Storytellers Gala.

NYF’s Radio Awards receives entries from radio stations, networks, and independent producers from over 30 countries around the globe. The mission of the competition is to honour the achievements of the men and women who make up the global audio storytelling community.

New York Festivals invites award-winning industry leaders from six continents around the world to become members of their world-class Radio Awards Grand Jury. The 2024 Grand jury will be recruited in the coming weeks. Those jurors will include some of the world’s most recognisable voices and captivating content producers in the radio industry. Entries are judged on production values, creativity, content presentation, direction, writing, achievement of purpose, and audience suitability.