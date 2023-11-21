New categories for 2024 NYF Advertising Awards

After introducing industry innovator Javier Campopiano, global chief creative officer, McCann WorldGroup and McCann as executive jury president, 2024 NYF Advertising Awards kicks off with a robust number of exciting updates.

“With the visionary creative leadership of Javier Campopiano leading our executive jury and curating a global lineup of industry legends as judges, alongside the introduction of refined competition categories and the addition of new category groups with discipline-focused juries, the 2024 competition is poised to offer a 21st-century stage tailored to honour exceptional campaigns from around the globe. This reflects our commitment to recognising and celebrating creative excellence in advertising," said Scott Rose, president of New York Festivals Advertising Awards Competitions.

New categories

In a bold move, the Advertising Awards introduces refined categories, offering entrants a more targeted and competitive landscape. And for 2024 NYF will unveil a revitalised Purpose and Future Now category groups with their own exclusive jury of accomplished professionals, each a trailblazer in their respective disciplines.

Breaking new ground in the world of advertising, New York Festivals unveils an exciting addition to its 2024 competition: NYF’N FUNNY, a fresh and 'free to enter' category group. This innovative space is dedicated to humour campaigns that cut through the noise, delivering laughs, and showcasing the power of humor to connect and captivate audiences.

For the 2024 NYF Advertising Awards, a dynamic collaboration with BCW has unveiled a captivating Call for Entry campaign. Spearheaded by Fede Garcia, BCW's global chief creative officer, and his innovative North America creative team, the campaign boldly challenges entrants to “Make a Name for Yourself.”

"In our second collaboration with BCW, they have not only met but exceeded all expectations with their bold print campaign for the 2024 NYF Advertising Awards. Once again, BCW has thrown down the gauntlet, challenging entrants to stand out with their most groundbreaking work,” said Scott Rose.

Stand out

Inspired by the idea of NYC immortalising famous individuals on street signs, the campaign urges participants to strive for recognition in the competitive realm of advertising. The campaign poses a daring question: “You want to be someone… then impress the unimpressible, beat the unbeatable, stand out in a crowd of people standing out. Be the best at what you do. And make this whole city know it, 'cause if New York doesn’t know your name, your name ain’t worth knowing.” BCW’s campaign fuses the spirit of iconic street signs with the essence of individuality, urging entrants to rise above the ordinary and etch their names into the landscape of advertising excellence.

The 2024 Grand Jury panel selection process is in progress. Executive Jury and Specialty Jury sessions will convene in May 2024.

The New York Festivals Advertising Awards competition receives entries from more than 60 countries and is judged by more than 400 members of NYF’s Executive Jury and Grand Jury, who collectively cast their votes to select the year’s trophy-winning work.

The official deadline to enter the 2024 New York Festivals Advertising Awards is 5 April 2024.