NYF Advertising Awards opens entries for 2023 competition

New York Festivals Advertising Awards (NYF Advertising Awards) have announced that they are now open for entries for the 2023 competition.

David Sable and Bianca Guimarães. Source: Supplied.

NYF’s Advertising Awards kicks off the 2023 competition with new categories crafted to showcase future forward campaigns emanating from emerging creative lanes within the industry today.

Creative collaboration

For 2023, New York Festivals has recruited Bianca Guimarães, partner/executive creative director at Mischief as executive jury president. Celebrated within the industry as a creative maverick with a reputation for risk-taking work, Bianca will chair the 2023 Executive Jury panel. The appointment of this award-winning creative rebel at the helm ensures that the face-to-face Executive Jury sessions will be led with an atmosphere of creative collaboration and thoughtful examination.

During her tenure at BBDO, Bianca was behind the powerful Emmy-winning Back-to-School Essentials Sandy Hook Promise. Known for culture-creating work, she was one of the creative minds behind Thinx’s first national TV commercial MENstruation that reframes menstruation and The Epidemic, a campaign in which Bianca worked-hand-in-hand with Monica Lewinsky, exposes the tragic unseen epidemic of cyberbullying.

During the summer of 2020, at the height of the pandemic, Bianca exited BBDO to launch a new creative agency. She joined Mischief as a founding partner and executive creative director, within a few months her work made global noise with prominent campaigns.

Female frontier

With more than 100 international awards to her name and three Emmy nominations, her achievements include industry honours from prominent media outlets. She was most recently recognised as one of Campaign US “Female Frontier honorees” and listed as one of Ad Age’s 2021 Leading Women. In 2012, 2014, 2015, and 2016 Bianca was named one of Business Insider’s “30 Most Creative People in Advertising Under 30” as well as earning a spot on the Adweek “Creative 100” list, and The Drum’s “50 Under 30”.

“New York Festivals is thrilled that Bianca is on board as executive jury president. As a member of the Executive Jury in 2022, her standout creative experience and perspective was truly an asset. As 2023’s Jury President, Bianca’s leadership style will foster an atmosphere of collaboration and thoughtful deliberate discussions,” said Scott Rose, president, New York Festivals Advertising Competitions. “Bianca’s creative vision is globally recognised, and her disruptive wide-ranging ideas coupled with her deep understanding of culture challenges the norm and consistently delivers provocative work for prominent brands.”

“The best work in the world is what brought me to New York City, and the best work in the world keeps me here today. There's something about the spirit of a true New Yorker and the hurdles people are faced to overcome to make it here. That grit, determination and inspiration are reflected in the winning work at this festival. That's why I'm so excited to be judging. That, and the fact that now I guess I can say I'm an official New Yorker.”— Bianca Guimarães, ECD and partner at Mischief

David Sable co-founder/partner at DoAble, former Global CEO of Y&R and host of NYF’s Creativity From The Other Side will continue his in-depth interviews for 2023.

The latest episode of NYF’s flagship video series, Creativity From The Other Side with David Sable, features an in-depth interview with Bianca Guimarães. The interview explores her career, the formation of Mischief, and the importance of "what if questions", finding champions, fear vs. lack of trust in what you pitch clients, and much more.

Innovators

For the 13th consecutive year, NYF will assemble an Executive Jury of world-class innovators who are known for their creative leadership and award-winning reputations. Together the Executive Jury will thoughtfully judge entries shortlisted by the online Grand Jury.

The 2023 Executive Jury and Grand Jury panel selection process are in progress. Executive Jury sessions will convene May 2023.

The New York Festivals Advertising Awards competition receives entries from more than 60 countries and is judged by more than 400 members of NYF’s Executive Jury and Grand Jury, who collectively cast their votes to select the year’s trophy-winning work.

The deadline to enter the 2023 New York Festivals Advertising Awards is 26 May 2023.