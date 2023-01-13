Industries

NYF TV & Film Awards and Radio Awards grand juries announced

13 Jan 2023
Rina Broomberg, director, CliffCentral has been named as a member of the New York Festivals' (NYF) Radio Awards Grand Jury when the Festivals announced the radio jury members as well as the Television & Film Awards Grand Jury.
Image supplied.
Image supplied.

“We look for wide experience, demonstrated achievement and geographic diversity in our jury members as a way of quantifying fairness in the selection process. All of our Grand Jury members volunteer their time and are award winners themselves,” says Rose Anderson, SVP, executive director, New York Festivals TV & Film Awards and Radio Awards.

TV & Film Awards Grand Jury

The TV & Film Awards Grand Jury is populated with 170+ international broadcast and film industry executives and storytellers representing 26 countries from around the globe.

These world-class content creators are respected for their creativity and dedication to excellence. The 2023 Grand Jury panel’s impressive reputation and diverse areas of expertise across all platforms ensure that each entry will be judged thoughtfully with the utmost of attention it merits.

The roster of companies the jurors represent include the BBC, Al Jazeera, GloboNews, ESPN, CBS Sports, Terra Mater Studios GmbH, National Football League, Mediacorp Pte Ltd, Telemundo Streaming Studios, Channel NewsAsia, Deutsche Welle, GMA Networks, The Walt Disney Company Latin America, The Edge Picture Company, NHK, Media Zoo, Radio-Canada, Final Frame, ZDF, ABS-CBN Broadcasting Corporation, Fuji Television, beIN Sports and SP Televisão S.A.

Jury members hail from the US, the UK, Argentina, the Netherlands, Japan, NewZealand, Germany, India, Australia, the Phillippines and Brazil, amongst others.

View the 2023 NYF TV & Film Awards Grand Jury here.

The NYF TV & Film Awards Grand Jury members view all entries during judging panels to determine a score based on industry specific criteria.

Juries determine Gold, Silver, and Bronze Trophy Winners. The top-scoring entries are honoured with the Grand Trophy. Special Industry Awards honour Broadcaster of the Year, Production Company of the Year and Programme Promotion Team of the Year.

The highest scoring documentary across the Climate Change & Sustainability, Environment & Ecology, and Nature & Wildlife categories earns the prestigious WaterBear Award, a partnership between the free streaming platform dedicated to the future of our planet WaterBear Network and New York Festivals.

Image supplied.
Image supplied.

NYF Radio Awards Grand Jury

This year’s Grand Jury’s radio industry executives represent 19 countries on six continents.

Emanating from some of the most prestigious and respected companies worldwide, these leaders champion innovative storytelling in news, documentary, entertainment, sports, and corporate image.

The impressive roster of companies our jurors represent include SiriusXM, BBC, Radio Mitre S.A., Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, HarperCollins Publishers UK, Radio-Canada Ohdio, Talkers Magazine, Accompany Studios, Bioneers, TBI Media, Penguin Random House UK, Magnum Opus Broadcasting, NASA/JPL, Radio City, New York Philharmonic, Radio New Zealand, CliffCentral, Southern Ocean Media, TBI Media Ltd, and Clare FM.

The radio jury members are from across the globe from the US, the UK, Ireland, India, Australia, Germany, Canada, Argentina, Malaysia, France, New Zealand, and Australia.

View the 2023 NYF Radio Awards Grand Jury here.

The NYF Radio Awards Grand Jury members view all entries during online judging panels to determine a score based on industry specific criteria. Juries determine Gold, Silver, and Bronze Trophy and Finalist Diploma Winners. The top-scoring entries are honoured with the Grand Trophy. Special Industry Awards honour Broadcaster of the Year and Production Company of the Year.

The newly unveiled National Press Club Award will go to the highest-scoring entry in the following news programme categories: Best Coverage Of Breaking News Story, Best Coverage Of Ongoing News Story, Best Nonfiction Series and News Podcast.

Source © Black Agencies Tseliso Rangaka, chief creative officer of FCB Joburg and Hellocomputer, has been named the Cannes Lions 2023 jury president for the Radio & Audio Lions jury.
Cannes Lions 2023: SA's Tseliso Rangaka named as a Cannes Lions jury president

20 hours ago

Deadlines and entries details

All 2023 award winners will be celebrated at the NYF Storytellers Gala taking place on 18 April at the 2023 NAB Show Centennial in Las Vegas. This is the 13th year of New York Festivals strategic partnership with NAB.

To enter the 2023 Television & Film Awards competition, view entry details and competition rules and regulations visit here.

See the 2023 TV and film categories here. The entry deadline for the 2023 TV and Film awards is 7 September 2023.

The entry deadline for the 2023 Radio Awards competition is 31 January 2023. Enter the Radio Awards here.

View the 2023 Radio Awards categories here

television, Film, radio, advertising, advertising awards, marketing, Rose Anderson, New York Festivals, CliffCentral, Rina Broomberg, TV

