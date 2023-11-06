Cliff Central's Rina Broomberg announced as grand juror for NYF 2024 Radio Awards

The New York Festivals 2024 Radio Awards competition has announced that Rina Broomberg, director at Cliff Central will be one of the grand jurors at the awards.

This year's world-class Grand Jury comprises distinguished radio industry leaders from 19 countries across six continents. This jury panel of 100+ esteemed content creators, industry visionaries, and iconic voices, includes directors, producers, journalists, writers, and sound artists who personify passion and innovation in audio entertainment.

“We are thrilled to welcome these globally recognised super-achievers to the 2024 Grand Jury,” said Rose Anderson, EVP & executive director New York Festivals Radio Awards.

“Their collective wealth of hands-on knowledge, their commitment to excellence and the proven mastery of their craft in fields as diverse as investigative journalism, audio books, drama, talk, and live events show how robust the world of radio is today.”

Recruited from the ranks of globally renowned companies, these leaders and storytellers are at the forefront of championing innovative storytelling across all genres and platforms, including news, documentary, entertainment, sports, and image.

The impressive lineup of companies our jurors represent encompasses global networks, production companies, radio stations, publishing houses and more including BBC, Radio Mitre S.A., Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, SiriusXM, Geller Media International, Pushkin Industries, HarperCollins Publishers UK, Radio-Canada Ohdio, DMC Studio Argentina, Talkers Magazine, Radio Mirchi, B7 Productions Limited, Accompany Studios, Open To Debate, Zinc Media, Bioneers, iHeart Media, TBI Media, Magnum Opus Broadcasting, NASA/JPL, Radio City, Virgin Radio UK, New York Philharmonic, Crooked Media, Seoul Media Foundation TBS, Radio City, CliffCentral, Virgin Radio UK, and Clare FM.

A partial list of the jurors includes:

Rory Belfi, SiriusXM, vice president, Talk Programming, USA

Andrew Biggs, imaging producer / director, Eyesound - New Zealand

Benoit Bories, director/producer, Faïdos Sonore/Créations sonores - France

Rina Broomberg, director, CliffCentral – South Africa

Diego Cannizzaro, owner & director, DMC Studio - Argentina

Read the full list here.