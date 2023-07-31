Win R37,000 with OFM's The 37!

This year, OFM celebrates 37 years of the Sound of Your Life, and as we've also marked 2023 as 'showtime', central South Africa's number one commercial radio station brings our listeners another exciting competition with a chance to win R37,000 cash this August.

From Wednesday, 2 August 2023, OFM will play a montage of 37 songs on air, which have to be correctly identified, in order, to enter for a chance to win the R37,000 cash.

The first 100% correct entry received will be awarded the prize. Should no correct entry be received, a dividend corresponding to the number of correct songs (in order) will be paid out. Each song is worth R1,000.

Entries for The 37 competition on OFM will open at 9am on Thursday, 10 August 2023 and close at midnight on Sunday, 27 August 2023. Only one entry per participant will be allowed.

Audio of the montage will be made available on ofm.co.za on Wednesday, 16 August 2023.

The winner will be announced on the Good Morning Breakfast (weekdays, 6am – 9am) on 30 August 2023 followed by a playout of all 37 songs featured in the montage.

OFM sales and marketing manager Anchen Lintvelt believes birthdays should always be celebrated: “And when it comes to celebrations and rewards, we know just how to do it! This campaign will also add tremendous value to our advertisers as listeners will be hooked on the Sound of Your Life as they follow and participate in this exciting competition.”

Programme manager Tim Thabethe believes The 37 will be a conversation point across central South Africa. “Listeners will traverse a multitude of emotions when trying to identify the 37 songs to gain the R37,000 reward. This competition was designed that way and with fun in mind. We can only hope that someone has what it takes to be awarded the entire R37,000 up for grabs.”

Content manager, Elzette Boucher-Krüger notes that OFM has waived its 60 day winner exclusion rule in order to give everyone a chance to participate: “So even recent winners can try their luck. We’ve also created a crib sheet for listeners to fill in while they listen to the montage and try to figure out which songs are playing in which order. I can’t wait to see the results and which music guru wins!”

