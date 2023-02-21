Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

HOT 102.7FMDStv Media SalesVERVEOrnicoFox Networks GroupBabyYumYum.co.zaicandi CQAlgoa FMClockworkHoorah DigitalOnPoint PRDomains.co.zaSilversoft3RCBMi ResearchEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Radio Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

MoreSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Hot 102.7FM continues to add value to SA radio industry with latest academy graduates

21 Feb 2023
Issued by: HOT 102.7FM
Johannesburg-based commercial radio station Hot 102.7FM is celebrating its 'Class of 2022', following the graduation of the station's latest Hot Radio Academy intake at a ceremony at Hot House in North Riding.
Hot 102.7FM continues to add value to SA radio industry with latest academy graduates

The eight-week course culminated in 39 graduates leaving with a solid grounding in the basics of radio and in a position to take their first steps in a possible radio career, with the industry in South Africa set to benefit from more young entrants in the market and a wider pool of talent from which to choose.

The course was run by experienced radio practitioners Tim Zunckel and Grant Nash, who put the Class of 2022 through their paces and provided them with the ideal introduction to an industry that has so many different parts to it, with so many different areas of opportunities for aspiring radio industry members.

“It’s not just out of a sense of duty to play a role in improving our industry that we host the Hot Radio Academy,” says Lloyd Madurai, managing director of Hot 102.7FM. “We believe it’s incredibly important to hold out a helping hand to the next generation of radio talent in this country. That’s the basis on which the Hot Radio Academy was founded and it will continue to offer invaluable training and a foothold to hundreds of people who otherwise would not have had any opportunity to enter the competitive world of radio.”

The Hot Radio Academy provides free radio training to deserving applicants and is the station’s commitment to the industry to provide radio training to students, with a view to expanding the skills and knowledge base within the industry.

The comprehensive course covers a range of relevant topics – an ‘A to Z of Radio' – with everything from radio management, programming and music scheduling to copy writing, news, sales, studio and technical, digital, regulatory affairs, voiceovers, imaging and production.

“You won’t find a better all-round grounding in the basics of radio,” says Madurai. “And there’s added value to this course, as these aspiring young radio professionals are able to see first-hand application of the basics they are taught, in the form of how Hot 102.7FM is run, whilst we also make sure that our senior managers and on-air talent contribute their time for practical sessions, to ensure maximum value for these students.”

All 2022 graduates received a certificate from the Hot Radio Academy, which has already started work on its 2023 curriculum, to ensure the course remains relevant and valuable in what has become an ever-evolving industry.

NextOptions
HOT 102.7FM
HOT 102.7FM is Joburg's newest commercial radio station, broadcasting to the greater Johannesburg area and beyond on a powerful 10-kilowatt transmitter. The station's music format of "Old Skool and R&B" is complemented by a line-up of the best presenters, entertaining, amusing and compelling content, including pertinent, relevant news and traffic information.
Read more: Tim Zunckel, Grant Nash, Lloyd Madurai, Hot 102.7FM

Related

Hot 102.7FM goes global with Joburg Super Kings partnership
HOT 102.7FMHot 102.7FM goes global with Joburg Super Kings partnership11 Jan 2023
Lloyd Madurai, managing director at Hot 102.7FM.
#BizTrends2023: No silver bullet for radio in 20239 Jan 2023
Hot 102.7FM and Hot Cares deliver gifts and joy with Toy Run
HOT 102.7FMHot 102.7FM and Hot Cares deliver gifts and joy with Toy Run19 Dec 2022
Hot 102.7FM celebrates Hot Cares Christmas by changing lives
HOT 102.7FMHot 102.7FM celebrates Hot Cares Christmas by changing lives15 Dec 2022
Hot 102.7FM and Hot Cares changing lives this festive season
HOT 102.7FMHot 102.7FM and Hot Cares changing lives this festive season7 Dec 2022
Hot 102.7FM wins the hearts of listeners at SA Radio Awards
HOT 102.7FMHot 102.7FM wins the hearts of listeners at SA Radio Awards29 Nov 2022
Nzinga Qunta. Source: Supplied.
Nzinga Qunta: 'I want to bring relatability to business news'3 Nov 2022
Hot 102.7FM and Hot Cares Raise R8.9m for charity
HOT 102.7FMHot 102.7FM and Hot Cares Raise R8.9m for charity2 Nov 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz