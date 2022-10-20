OFM partners with Dragons for 2022/23 season

OFM, the sound of your life, has once again signed on as the official media partner of the North West Dragons men's cricket team.

As their media partner, OFM will cover the Dragons’ 2022/23 season with team news, results, information on upcoming matches, and interviews with players.

The team will participate in four domestic CSA tournaments during the forthcoming season, namely the CSA T20 Knockout, the CSA 4-day series, the One Day Cup, and the Mzansi Super League.

According to the Dragons’ management, they are excited to continue the partnership with OFM as they move into the top tier of the CSA’s new domestic franchise cricket structure.

The 2022/23 North West Dragons squad is: Delano Potgieter, Nick van den Bergh, Lesego Senokwane, Senuran Muthusamy, Tumelo Tlokwe, Eldred Hawken, Wesley Marshall, Lwandiswa Zuma, Shaylen Pillay, Kerwin Mungroo, Renaldo Meyer, Khanya Cotani, Caleb Seleka, Duan Jansen, Grant Mokoena and Heino Kuhn. Their home venue is the JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom.



