Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

OFM RadioSpark MediaeMediaDentsuShowmaxBluegrass DigitalTopco MediaPrimedia BroadcastingCapital LegacyTractor OutdoorOliverM&C Saatchi AbelOrnicoEntravision 365 DigitalRogerwilcoEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Radio Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Direct Account Executive Cape Town
  • Direct Account Executive Cape Town
  • Direct Account Executive Cape Town
  • Chief Online Sub Editor Johannesburg
  • Senior Broadcast and Systems Technician Johannesburg
  • Market Insights and Strategy Specialist Johannesburg
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    OFM partners with Dragons for 2022/23 season

    20 Oct 2022
    Issued by: OFM Radio
    OFM, the sound of your life, has once again signed on as the official media partner of the North West Dragons men's cricket team.
    OFM partners with Dragons for 2022/23 season

    As their media partner, OFM will cover the Dragons’ 2022/23 season with team news, results, information on upcoming matches, and interviews with players.

    The team will participate in four domestic CSA tournaments during the forthcoming season, namely the CSA T20 Knockout, the CSA 4-day series, the One Day Cup, and the Mzansi Super League.

    According to the Dragons’ management, they are excited to continue the partnership with OFM as they move into the top tier of the CSA’s new domestic franchise cricket structure.

    The 2022/23 North West Dragons squad is: Delano Potgieter, Nick van den Bergh, Lesego Senokwane, Senuran Muthusamy, Tumelo Tlokwe, Eldred Hawken, Wesley Marshall, Lwandiswa Zuma, Shaylen Pillay, Kerwin Mungroo, Renaldo Meyer, Khanya Cotani, Caleb Seleka, Duan Jansen, Grant Mokoena and Heino Kuhn. Their home venue is the JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom.

    NextOptions
    OFM Radio
    OFM, is Central South Africa's premier commercial radio station, offering a mix of music, news and entertainment. The station serves the affluent SEM 7+ economically active marketplace with a broadcast footprint across the Free State, Northern Cape, southern Gauteng and North West.

    Related

    OFM Stasie2 gets its first voice!
    OFM RadioOFM Stasie2 gets its first voice!3 Oct 2022
    OFM lends voice to 'One Festival, Many Stories'
    OFM RadioOFM lends voice to 'One Festival, Many Stories'29 Sep 2022
    OFM signs on as Knights media partner for another year
    OFM RadioOFM signs on as Knights media partner for another year28 Sep 2022
    OFM partners with Nampo Alfa
    OFM RadioOFM partners with Nampo Alfa9 Sep 2022
    Friendly Wesselsbron face #OFMFanWall grand prize winner
    OFM RadioFriendly Wesselsbron face #OFMFanWall grand prize winner5 Jul 2022
    CMG's Nick Efstathiou, appointed to the board of the Free State Goldfields Chamber of Business
    OFM RadioCMG's Nick Efstathiou, appointed to the board of the Free State Goldfields Chamber of Business30 Mar 2022
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz