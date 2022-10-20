Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

OFM RadioSpark MediaeMediaDentsuShowmaxBluegrass DigitalTopco MediaPrimedia BroadcastingCapital LegacyTractor OutdoorOliverM&C Saatchi AbelOrnicoEntravision 365 DigitalRogerwilcoEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Marketing Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Social Media Specialist Somerset West
  • Social Media Marketing Coordinator Cape Town
  • Digital Marketer Pretoria
  • 2023 Internship - Digital Media Intern Cape Town
  • Project Manager - Web Development Stellenbosch
  • Account Manager - Retail Johannesburg
  • Marketing Content and Creative Specialist Cape Town
  • Virtual Assistant - UK Work From Home
  • Brand Marketing Specialist Johannesburg
  • Senior Account Executive Cape Town
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Attract and win over SA's shoppers

    20 Oct 2022
    Issued by: Trade Intelligence
    After being battered by a pandemic, 2022 has hit shoppers with new challenges, most notably skyrocketing food prices and travel costs, as well as interest rate increases affecting debt repayments. This means that even when it comes to groceries, shoppers are having to think twice, dig deep and choose carefully before committing their declining disposable income to a retailer and brand.
    Attract and win over SA's shoppers

    FMCG Shopper Marketing Report – 2022 edition

    Did you know that value is the most important shopper need across South Africa, and it becomes more important as you move up the income brackets?

    Learn more about this and other key insights in Ti’s latest report, designed to equip you with tools to effectively attract the ever-demanding and increasingly cash-strapped shopper. The report will unveil how to maximise your advertising spend with retailers, by understanding what shoppers really want and need.

    Click here for more information.

    Attract and win over SA's shoppers

    FMCG Shopper Marketing Briefing

    Hear from experts in shopper and neuromarketing

    27 October 2022

    8.30-11am

    Via Zoom

    Join Ti and expert guests for an informative briefing that will provide insights to help you optimise your shopper marketing strategies.

    Agenda

    • Highlights from Ti’s FMCG Shopper Marketing Report
      Nicola Allen, Senior Analyst at Trade Intelligence

    • Neuromarketing: Latest insights and principles from in-store eye-tracking studies to optimise in-store shopper journeys
      Mark Drummond, Co-Founder of NeuralSense Neuromarketing

    • Don’t waste your budget on shoppers: How to avoid the pitfalls of shopper messaging
      Pierre le Grange, Managing Director at Angle Orange

    Price: R3,650 pp (ex. VAT)

    Seats are limited! Contact Shelley van Heerden to book your spot.
    Telephone number: +27 [0] 31 303 2803.
    Email address: az.oc.ecnegilletniedart@ofni

    CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION

    About Trade Intelligence

    Trade Intelligence is South Africa’s leading source of consumer goods retail research, insights and training solutions, focusing on the industry’s corporate and independent retailers and wholesalers. We are the trusted voice of the sectors in which we operate, aggregating information to amplify knowledge, grow capability, and enable collaboration that drives profitable trading relationships and sustainable sector growth.


    NextOptions
    Read more: Trade Intelligence, Mark Drummond

    Related

    Who's on top in corporate FMCG retail?
    Trade IntelligenceWho's on top in corporate FMCG retail?5 Aug 2022
    E-commerce: What's next post-pandemic?
    Trade IntelligenceE-commerce: What's next post-pandemic?30 Jun 2022
    Extreme Energy's new House and Soul sensory music variants are a world first innovation
    DistellExtreme Energy's new House and Soul sensory music variants are a world first innovation17 Sep 2021
    Shopper Marketing at Retail Webinar: Insights you need to effectively attract the shopper
    Trade IntelligenceShopper Marketing at Retail Webinar: Insights you need to effectively attract the shopper16 Jul 2021
    #BizTrends2018: What is shaping grocery retail in South Africa - Part 2
    #BizTrends2018: What is shaping grocery retail in South Africa - Part 225 Jan 2018
    #BizTrends2018: What is shaping grocery retail in South Africa - Part 1
    #BizTrends2018: What is shaping grocery retail in South Africa - Part 111 Jan 2018
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz