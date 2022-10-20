Pamro 2022 "Elevating media measurement and evaluation in a resilient Africa"

Lynne Krog, senior research strategist at Spark Media

Joining the Borderless Access team as a co-presenter at this year’s conference is Lynne Krog, senior research strategist at Spark Media. Lynne has been integral in the Roots 8.0 research conducted by Spark Media.

Pamro obtains actionable knowledge based on the behaviours of African people, particularly surrounding the media, lifestyles, and product usage. Given the shift to digital first, Roots Research is well positioned to be showcased, inclusive of the supplementary qualitative work, and online quantitative deliverables. Lynne will be highlighting a strong case for the role of community papers to the audience.

