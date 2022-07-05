Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Hot 102.7FMAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingThe Media KrateOgilvy South AfricaTopco MediaLocation BankFeed That Bird Communication ConsultantsG&G DigitaleMediaNorth-West University (NWU)Algoa FMBateleur Brand PlanningIMC ConferenceTLC Marketing WorldwideM&C Saatchi AbelEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Radio Company news South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

#WomensMonth

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Primedia Broadcasting Internship National
  • Chief Intelligence Officer Johannesburg
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Hot Cares provides cherry on the cake for returning hero mountain climbers

    12 Aug 2022
    Issued by: Hot 102.7FM
    Hot Cares put the seal on a thrilling seven-week Hot 102.7FM on-air journey that captured the imagination of its listeners, when it welcomed home triumphant mountain climbers Warren Eva and John Black with a surprise gift on Thursday, 4 August.
    From left: John Black, Tara Penny, Warren Eva
    From left: John Black, Tara Penny, Warren Eva

    Eva and Black made history last month when they became the first South Africans to summit K2. It’s the second highest peak in the world and is part of the Karakoram mountain range that spans the borders of Pakistan, China and India. It stands at a dizzying 8,611 metres above sea level and is widely considered the world's toughest and most dangerous mountain climb.

    Eva and Black received a guard of honour when they arrived at Hot House just days after landing back in South Africa, before sitting down with Hot 102.7FM head of news, Tara Penny – who had tracked their story every step of the way – and The Big Joburg Drive team of Simon Parkinson, Zinhle Nako, and Dylan Rogers.

    “Warren and John used a satellite phone in freezing conditions at all times of the day to keep us abreast of every breathtaking moment,” says Penny. “In their own special way, they took Hot 102.7FM and our listeners along for the historic ride.”

    Not only did Eva and Black climb the world’s second-highest mountain, but in the process raised R83,320 for their designated charity, Food4Hope, something that resonated deeply with the team at Hot Cares on Hot 102.7FM.

    Hot Cares provides cherry on the cake for returning hero mountain climbers

    “What an amazing achievement, and we thought it was incredible that Warren and John not only scaled these incredible heights for their own sense of accomplishment, but also with a charitable element front of mind,” says Carmen Rocha, managing director of Hot Cares. “It seemed only right, then, that Hot Cares matched their efforts and the money they raised for Food4Hope.”

    With Hot Cares adding its contribution, Food4Hope will be receiving R166,640 towards their efforts as an organisation that focuses on the most pressing and urgent children’s needs, which include food, clothing, school fees and attending to their medical needs.

    Food4Hope’s vision is to see the optimal functioning and development of children in need of ‘brain food’, and their cause is one that fits perfectly with the Hot Cares objective to "make a meaningful difference to the lives of those around us”.

    “These guys are South African heroes and we want to play our part in celebrating their incredible achievement,” says Lloyd Madurai, managing director of Hot 102.7FM. “We hope our listeners enjoyed following this groundbreaking journey every step of the way, with the knowledge that there was more at stake here, and we thank Warren and John for allowing Hot Cares the opportunity to make a meaningful difference with Food4Hope.”

    Eva and Black will now enjoy a much needed rest before plotting their next challenge. As the history-making pair told Hot 102.7FM’s The Big Joburg Drive: “Watch this space!”

    NextOptions
    Hot 102.7FM
    Hot 102.7FM is Joburg's newest commercial radio station, broadcasting to the greater Johannesburg area and beyond on a powerful 10-kilowatt transmitter. The station's music format of "Old Skool and R&B" is complemented by a line-up of the best presenters, entertaining, amusing and compelling content, including pertinent, relevant news and traffic information.
    Read more: Simon Parkinson, Dylan Rogers, John Black, Lloyd Madurai, Hot Cares, Carmen Rocha

    Related

    Hot 102.7FM closes the loop on wildly successful Abba campaign
    Hot 102.7FMHot 102.7FM closes the loop on wildly successful Abba campaign5 Jul 2022
    Hot 102.7FM riding high after striking strategic partnership with Strijdom Park VW
    Hot 102.7FMHot 102.7FM riding high after striking strategic partnership with Strijdom Park VW1 Jul 2022
    The 'winner takes it all', as Hot 102.7FM and Dis-Chem send lucky listener to Abba Voyage
    The Publicity WorkshopThe 'winner takes it all', as Hot 102.7FM and Dis-Chem send lucky listener to Abba Voyage16 May 2022
    Hot 102.7FM's 70s & 80s party rocks Joburg
    The Publicity WorkshopHot 102.7FM's 70s & 80s party rocks Joburg12 May 2022
    Hot 102.7FM's Gimme Gimme Gimme ABBA Party sells out in four days!
    The Publicity WorkshopHot 102.7FM's Gimme Gimme Gimme ABBA Party sells out in four days!11 Apr 2022
    Hot 102.7FM... The big switch!
    The Publicity WorkshopHot 102.7FM... The big switch!25 Mar 2022
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz