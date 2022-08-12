Book your Effie Awards 2022 events tickets now

This year’s programme introduces the launch of the first Effie Finalists Party. Campaigns that have been adjudicated as being among the most effective will be announced at the event, allowing for a well-deserved celebration as finalists are rewarded alongside winners in earning points toward the annual global Effie Index. The Effie Index identifies and ranks the most effective agencies, marketers, brands, networks, and holding companies by analysing finalist and winner data from Effie Award competitions around the world. Announced annually, it is the most comprehensive global ranking of marketing effectiveness.

This year also sees the introduction of the Effie dialogues, a deep dive facilitated series of discussions, as a prelude to the annual Effie Summit. The exclusive and by invite only dialogues aim to drive industry debate through the sharing of impactful insights on themes related to marketing and performance via an engaging platform. The dialogues’ launch edition will expand the effectiveness focus in marketing communication, led by C-suite power couples, amplifying the reality that ‘true’ marketing effectiveness requires collaboration across business units.

“Following the highly successful inaugural Effie Awards in our market, we’re truly excited to be expanding the Effie linked events in the lead up to the Effie Summit in September and gala awards evening in October, with both the Finalists Party and Effie dialogues adding substantially to the narrative around effectiveness in the industry. Collaboration is a cornerstone of delivering on business objectives and this year we’re highlighting this. While we celebrate Effie finalists and winners, the Effie dialogues series and summit will focus on the importance of the marketing function working collaboratively with all functions in organisations in order to ensure effective delivery against stated objectives and the bottom line,” says Mathe Okaba, CEO of the ACA.

Tickets for the Finalists Party, Summit and Gala Awards are exclusively available for purchase online via the dedicated ticketing portal by clicking here.

Effie Events Details

Dialogues: 8 and 15 September at Gibs, Illovo

Finalist Party: 22 September at The Empire, Parktown

Summit: 22 September at The Empire, Parktown

Gala Awards: 27 October, 2022 at Focus Rooms, Modderfontein

Effie Awards South Africa is organised by the ACA with sponsors Nedbank, Sanlam, SAB, RMB, GIB, Aon, Investec and Metropolitan.

