SAB triumphs with 9 Effie Awards, cementing its position as SA's Most Effective Marketer

South African Breweries (SAB) solidified its standing as South Africa's most effective marketer, garnering an impressive nine awards at the esteemed Effie Awards Gala held last week. This achievement underscores SAB's commitment to creating impactful campaigns that resonate with consumers while addressing critical societal issues. The Effie Awards, the pinnacle of marketing excellence, celebrate campaigns that drive tangible business outcomes, reinforcing SAB's unique blend of creativity and effectiveness in delivering results that matter.

SAB's marketing prowess was highlighted with gold, silver, and bronze accolades, including two coveted Grand Effie Contender recognitions. These awards are a testament to SAB's role as a leader in the marketing industry and build upon the company's recent creative triumphs on global stages, such as the Cannes Lions and World Advertising Research Center (WARC) Creative 100.

Vaughn Croeser, vice president of marketing at SAB

"We aim to create campaigns that put people first and use creativity to solve consumer and societal challenges," says Vaughn Croeser, vice president of marketing at SAB. "It's an incredible honour for our team and partners to receive these accolades, as they affirm our commitment to shaping a more sustainable and impactful future with more cheers."

Among the awarded campaigns, Carling Black Label's Carling Cup 2023 – Fak'UGesi (bring the energy) received the Grand Effie Contender distinction in the Experiential Marketing category for its electrifying engagement with football fans. This campaign showcased SAB's ability to create immersive experiences that resonate deeply with South Africans and build brand loyalty.

Castle Lager's Bread of the Nation campaign, another Grand Effie Contender, was recognised in the Social Good category. This impactful initiative transforms spent grain a by-product of the brewing process – into bread, helping to combat food insecurity across South Africa. Through this collaboration, SAB underscores its dedication to societal betterment and sustainability. Castle Lager's Bread of the Nation campaign also garnered a silver in the Beverages – Alcohol category and a bronze for Marketing Innovation Solutions, reinforcing its dual role in innovation and societal impact.

The SAB SHARP initiative, Zikhethele Isinqumo Ngesakho, was a finalist in the Social Good category, emphasising SAB's commitment to public safety and responsible drinking. Meanwhile, Castle Lite's Extra Cold Certified campaign, a finalist in Marketing Innovation Solutions, exemplified SAB's cutting-edge approach to engaging consumers and driving brand growth.

Brutal Fruit Spritzer's SheBeen: South Africa's First-Ever Women-Only Bar campaign secured two silver awards for its innovative approach in Experiential Marketing and Timely Opportunity categories and also earned two bronze awards. This pioneering initiative created a safe, stylish space specifically for women, celebrating femininity and self-expression, while addressing the importance of safety and inclusivity in social settings. Brutal Fruit Spritzer continued its success streak with additional bronze awards in Social Good and Seasonal Marketing for SheBeen: South Africa's First-Ever Women-Only Bar, aligning with SAB's broader goal of using creativity to deliver meaningful impact.

Castle Lager's The GranBoks campaign, another silver winner in the Beverages – Alcohol category, captured the hearts of South Africans by paying homage to elder rugby fans, showcasing intergenerational support and pride in South African sports.

"These awards celebrate our ongoing commitment to developing campaigns that meet consumer needs and make a lasting difference in the communities we serve," added Croeser. "Focusing on social responsibility, environmental stewardship, and innovative consumer engagement, we ensure our work is as impactful as creative. It’s both a privilege and a responsibility that we take very seriously."

In a highly competitive marketing landscape, the Effie Awards represent the highest standard of effectiveness, celebrating campaigns that produce tangible business results and meaningful change. SAB's eleven Effie Awards highlight its unique capacity to balance creativity and effectiveness while prioritising social impact and community well-being. SAB's marketing team continues to push the boundaries of what is possible in the pursuit of growth and positive change.

Through campaigns like Bread of the Nation and SheBeen, SAB exemplifies how innovative marketing can drive growth, meet societal needs, and make a significant impact.



