Algoa FM's Wayne Hart returns to the airwaves

Algoa country's favourite morning show host, Wayne Hart, will be back on air with his teammates - Lee, Charlie T and Producer Corn this coming Monday, 1 August.

The Algoa FM breakfast team, from the left. Wayne Hart, Lee Duru and Charlton Tobias.

This follows a five and a half month absence from the airwaves due to a complicated health scare.

Hart, who spent 119 days in Hospital – 37 of which were in the ICU, 21 days on a ventilator and four days on dialysis; spent a further 28 days at the Aurora Rehabilitation Hospital.

This after suddenly falling ill mid-February and being diagnosed with Pancreatitis.

“I have been taking it very easy since my release from Aurora on 13 July”, says Hart.

“Six surgical procedures later and a loss of 35kgs will slow anyone down and truth be told, I am lucky to be alive.”

Managing director, Alfie Jay says: “My team is like a close-knit family.

“It really has been a challenging passage of time for us, but by the Grace of God, Wayne has survived this horrible ordeal and we are truly relieved as well as grateful.

“Our audience and clients have communicated so much love and care over this period and I’d like to extend our sincere thanks and appreciation for their support,” says Jay.

Hart adds, “I’d like to thank each and every person who sent messages of support and encouragement to me, the station, my colleagues and my spouse.

“I also want to thank my breakfast team mates and the station for their endless love, support and commitment”.

Based on doctor’s orders, Wayne will be broadcasting from home during the month of August as he continues on his road to recovery.

Jay says: “It would be remiss of me to not compliment Lee Duru, Charlton Tobias and Cornelius Poisat, on the way in which they have carried themselves and produced award-winning radio under trying conditions during Wayne’s extended absence – thank you Champs, and welcome back Wayne!”



