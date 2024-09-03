Subscribe & Follow
Trending
Jobs
- Audio Engineer - Commercial Johannesburg
- Media Strategist Johannesburg
Listeners see Algoa FM as the voice of the Garden Route
“We’ve been embracing and adapting to the Garden Route community since launching a dedicated weekday afternoon drive show in 2011,” says Algoa FM managing director Alfie Jay. “As the leading commercial radio station in the region, our driving force is to connect closely with our listeners and advertisers, and this award tells us that we are succeeding.
“I’d like to thank everyone who took the time to nominate as well as vote for us, it really means the world to my team and me.”
Algoa FM’s presence in the Garden Route has grown steadily, leading to the opening of its purpose-built studio in George at the beginning of December 2023.
Local personality Simon Bechus is the afternoon drive presenter, who listeners can meet at many of Algoa FM’s 'on the ground' activations, which take place in the Garden Route.
“This award is also a tribute to the support that Simon and our local sales executive, Angelique Strydom, give to our listeners and advertisers. Many Local businesses continue to increase market share through integrated on air, online and on the ground campaigns crafted by my award-winning team,” says Jay.
- Listeners see Algoa FM as the voice of the Garden Route03 Sep 11:48
- Entries open for 2024 Algoa FM Big Walk for Cancer presented by Isuzu Motors South Africa16 Aug 11:36
- Multi-talented Kea Zawadi first female presenter of Algoa FM Top 3025 Jun 12:59
- Algoa FM bolsters its presenter lineup23 May 09:08
- Tune into the Eastern Cape and Garden Route lifestyle with Algoa FM12 Apr 10:46