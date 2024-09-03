Marketing & Media Radio & Audio
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Primedia BroadcastingProduct of the Year South AfricaHappy FridayHKLMRogerwilcoDMASAKantarLitha CommunicationsMediaHeads 360DarkMatterPublicis Groupe AfricaThe Noise FactoryBusiness and Arts South AfricaIMC ConferenceEbony+IvoryEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Radio & Audio Company news South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Listeners see Algoa FM as the voice of the Garden Route

    Issued by Algoa FM
    3 Sep 2024
    3 Sep 2024
    Algoa FM has won the Best of George Readers’ Choice 2024 award in the Local Radio Station category.
    With the Algoa FM Best of George Award for a local radio station are, from the left, Garden Route sales representative Angelique Strydom, Garden Route presenter Simon Bechus and Algoa FM marketing manager Lesley Geyer
    With the Algoa FM Best of George Award for a local radio station are, from the left, Garden Route sales representative Angelique Strydom, Garden Route presenter Simon Bechus and Algoa FM marketing manager Lesley Geyer

    “We’ve been embracing and adapting to the Garden Route community since launching a dedicated weekday afternoon drive show in 2011,” says Algoa FM managing director Alfie Jay. “As the leading commercial radio station in the region, our driving force is to connect closely with our listeners and advertisers, and this award tells us that we are succeeding.

    “I’d like to thank everyone who took the time to nominate as well as vote for us, it really means the world to my team and me.”

    Algoa FM’s presence in the Garden Route has grown steadily, leading to the opening of its purpose-built studio in George at the beginning of December 2023.

    Local personality Simon Bechus is the afternoon drive presenter, who listeners can meet at many of Algoa FM’s 'on the ground' activations, which take place in the Garden Route.

    “This award is also a tribute to the support that Simon and our local sales executive, Angelique Strydom, give to our listeners and advertisers. Many Local businesses continue to increase market share through integrated on air, online and on the ground campaigns crafted by my award-winning team,” says Jay.

    Share this article
    NextOptions


    Algoa FM
    Algoa FM is the leading media house connecting people and companies from the Garden Route to the Wild Coast and inland through the Karoo through radio and online channels.
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz