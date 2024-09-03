Listeners see Algoa FM as the voice of the Garden Route

Algoa FM has won the Best of George Readers’ Choice 2024 award in the Local Radio Station category.

With the Algoa FM Best of George Award for a local radio station are, from the left, Garden Route sales representative Angelique Strydom, Garden Route presenter Simon Bechus and Algoa FM marketing manager Lesley Geyer

“We’ve been embracing and adapting to the Garden Route community since launching a dedicated weekday afternoon drive show in 2011,” says Algoa FM managing director Alfie Jay. “As the leading commercial radio station in the region, our driving force is to connect closely with our listeners and advertisers, and this award tells us that we are succeeding.

“I’d like to thank everyone who took the time to nominate as well as vote for us, it really means the world to my team and me.”

Algoa FM’s presence in the Garden Route has grown steadily, leading to the opening of its purpose-built studio in George at the beginning of December 2023.

Local personality Simon Bechus is the afternoon drive presenter, who listeners can meet at many of Algoa FM’s 'on the ground' activations, which take place in the Garden Route.

“This award is also a tribute to the support that Simon and our local sales executive, Angelique Strydom, give to our listeners and advertisers. Many Local businesses continue to increase market share through integrated on air, online and on the ground campaigns crafted by my award-winning team,” says Jay.



