The countdown begins: Galaxy 947 Joburg Day is almost here!

Get ready, Joburg! In just a few short days, Galaxy 947 Joburg Day returns, promising an unparalleled day of music, fun, and unforgettable moments. On Saturday, 7 September, the Crocodile Creek Polo Club in Lanseria will come alive with the sounds of some of South Africa's most talented artists. This year's event is all about creating a vibrant atmosphere for friends and family to enjoy together, with a line-up that guarantees there’s something for everyone.

A line-up bursting with talent

This year’s line-up is sure to impress, featuring a diverse array of artists who will each bring their unique style and energy to the stage:

Scorpion Kings: Prepare for an exhilarating journey with Maphorisa and Kabza de Small of The Scorpion Kings. Known for their infectious amapiano hits, they’ll bring the beats that make you want to dance and keep the energy high throughout the day.



Young Stunna: With his dynamic stage presence and signature sound, Young Stunna will have the crowd buzzing. His set promises a thrilling mix of his latest hits, ensuring everyone is on their feet from start to finish.



Lady Zamar: Expect nothing less than a powerful performance from Lady Zamar, whose smooth vocals and rhythmic house beats have made her a household name. Her ability to blend emotional storytelling with danceable music is sure to captivate the audience.



Sun-El Musician: Known for his ability to merge electronic beats with traditional African sounds, Sun-El Musician will create an atmospheric experience that blends rhythm and soul. His music is perfect for those looking to sway along or lose themselves in the moment.



Will Linley: Bringing a fresh, youthful energy, Will Linley's pop tunes are set to create a lively, upbeat vibe. With catchy melodies and an engaging performance style, he's sure to win over fans of all ages.



Bringing a fresh, youthful energy, Will Linley’s pop tunes are set to create a lively, upbeat vibe. With catchy melodies and an engaging performance style, he’s sure to win over fans of all ages. Mi Casa: This beloved trio will bring their signature fusion of jazz, pop, and house music to the stage, delivering a performance full of joy and rhythm that invites everyone to join in on the celebration.

Don't miss out on the fun!

There is still time to secure your spot for this fantastic day out. Tickets are selling out, so make sure to get yours now:

General Access: R450

Chill Zone: R700 (no under-18s permitted)

Kids: R250, with special rates for those under 18

Please note: Children under 3 are not permitted at the event.

Remember to pack light! You are welcome to bring soft picnic baskets, cooler bags, camping chairs, small umbrellas, and picnic blankets. However, hard shell cooler bags/boxes, glass items, and alcohol are prohibited. A variety of food and beverage options will be available for purchase, including a beer garden for adults.

Prepare for an amazing day

Gates open at 9am, with music kicking off at 10am am, and continuing into the evening. To ensure a smooth and enjoyable experience, make sure to buy your tickets through the official channels – Ticketmaster via the Primedia+ App. Be cautious of purchasing from unauthorised sellers, as only official tickets will grant entry.

Stay safe and enjoy

We’re committed to providing a safe and secure environment for all attendees. Please adhere to venue guidelines and keep an eye on your personal belongings. Emergency services will be on site to assist in case of any issues, and security checks will be conducted upon arrival.

Whether you’re a fan of amapiano, house, pop, or electronic beats, Galaxy 947 Joburg Day promises a day of entertainment you won’t want to miss. Come ready to dance, sing, and make memories with those you love!



