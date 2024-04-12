Two in a row for Algoa FM in Garden Route

Just weeks after winning the “Best of George Readers’ Choice” 2024 award in the Local Radio Station category, Algoa FM was honoured as a finalist in the Mossel Bay Business Chamber’s “Best Large Business of the Year” award category.

“This accolade of recognition, together with our earlier Best of George Readers' Choice award, is a testament to the hard work our Garden Route team has put into making the station become a favourite among listeners, clients, and fellow businesses alike in the region,” says Algoa FM managing director Alfie Jay.

The media business finally established a physical presence in the Graden Route, launching a satellite studio and offices in George in December 2023. This followed a dedicated weekday afternoon drive show for the Garden Route which launched in 2011.

“We had planned to open the studio in 2020, but the pandemic had other ideas, and then commercial space being at such a premium in George, it took a while for us to find just the right place – and a great landlord willing to think outside the box to accommodate our creative needs,” says Jay.

Algoa FM is continuing to strengthen its presence in the Garden Route market.

Locally based afternoon drive-show presenter Simon Bechus and news correspondent Louise Karsten can regularly be seen at Algoa FM activations and news conferences throughout the region, while Angelique Strydom and our sales team are hard at work, networking and crafting advertising packages for companies, to assist them in growing market share and sales results in the region. “Our doors are always open to companies and organisations that want to partner with us on a growth strategy and solid business principles,” adds Jay.



