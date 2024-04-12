Marketing & Media Radio & Audio
All content
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
All content

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekBizTrendsIAB Bookmarks AwardsIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsMore Sections..

In the news

Daily MaverickLevergyThe Walt Disney Company AfricaBizcommunity.comTechsys DigitalLocation BankAAA School of AdvertisingLitha CommunicationsBroad MediaOFM RadioRogerwilcoLivingfactsDentsuYFM 99.2Bluegrass DigitalEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Radio & Audio Company news South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Two in a row for Algoa FM in Garden Route

    Issued by Algoa FM
    15 Nov 2024
    15 Nov 2024
    Just weeks after winning the “Best of George Readers’ Choice” 2024 award in the Local Radio Station category, Algoa FM was honoured as a finalist in the Mossel Bay Business Chamber’s “Best Large Business of the Year” award category.
    Two in a row for Algoa FM in Garden Route

    “This accolade of recognition, together with our earlier Best of George Readers' Choice award, is a testament to the hard work our Garden Route team has put into making the station become a favourite among listeners, clients, and fellow businesses alike in the region,” says Algoa FM managing director Alfie Jay.

    The media business finally established a physical presence in the Graden Route, launching a satellite studio and offices in George in December 2023. This followed a dedicated weekday afternoon drive show for the Garden Route which launched in 2011.

    “We had planned to open the studio in 2020, but the pandemic had other ideas, and then commercial space being at such a premium in George, it took a while for us to find just the right place – and a great landlord willing to think outside the box to accommodate our creative needs,” says Jay.

    Algoa FM is continuing to strengthen its presence in the Garden Route market.

    Locally based afternoon drive-show presenter Simon Bechus and news correspondent Louise Karsten can regularly be seen at Algoa FM activations and news conferences throughout the region, while Angelique Strydom and our sales team are hard at work, networking and crafting advertising packages for companies, to assist them in growing market share and sales results in the region. “Our doors are always open to companies and organisations that want to partner with us on a growth strategy and solid business principles,” adds Jay.

    Read more: Algoa FM, Alfie Jay, radio station, radio awards, business awards
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Algoa FM
    Algoa FM is the leading media house connecting people and companies from the Garden Route to the Wild Coast and inland through the Karoo through radio and online channels.
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz