Daily Maverick joins forces with UCT Summer School for a special series

This year, Daily Maverick is proud to present a curated series of lectures aligned with the core pillars of our independent journalism, exploring the critical issues shaping South Africa and the world.

The Daily Maverick Series

Africa: A battleground of the Russia-Ukraine war?

Peter Fabricius | Friday, 31 Jan | 1pm

How to win the war on corruption

Ferial Haffajee and Pauli van Wyk | Wednesday, 29 Jan | 1pm

Cartooning Ructions: When the parallel universe intersects with the real world

Zapiro | Thursday, 30 Jan | 7pm

How South Africa survived State Capture

Marianne Thamm | Monday, 27 Jan | 5pm

Lessons from the Springboks

Craig Ray | Wednesday, 29 Jan | 5pm

Disinformation Nation: The power of smear campaigns

Caryn Dolley | Thursday, 30 Jan | 5pm

These sessions, led by some of South Africa’s most influential voices, delve into the pressing issues of our time – corruption, state capture, disinformation, and more. We invite you to join us in exploring these topics through the lens of independent journalism.

To secure your tickets and explore the full programme, click here and Maverick Insiders qualify for a 10% discount on all Summer School bookings.

Become a part of our future

If you believe in the power of fearless, independent journalism, consider joining our Maverick Insider community. For as little as R75 per month, you can help sustain the vital work that holds power accountable. Maverick Insiders also receive a 10% discount on almost all Summer School lectures.

As a Maverick Insider, you will not only enjoy exclusive benefits but also the gratifying knowledge that you are backing journalism that truly matters, protecting our democracy and promoting transparency in governance.

Together, let’s ensure a future for journalism that continues to serve and uplift South Africans.



