Marketing & Media Online Media
All content
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
All content

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekBizTrendsIAB Bookmarks AwardsIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsMore Sections..

In the news

Primedia BroadcastingDMASAAlgoa FMDaily MaverickLevergyThe Walt Disney Company AfricaBizcommunity.comTechsys DigitalLocation BankAAA School of AdvertisingLitha CommunicationsBroad MediaOFM RadioRogerwilcoLivingfactsEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Online Media Company news South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Daily Maverick joins forces with UCT Summer School for a special series

    Issued by Daily Maverick
    15 Nov 2024
    15 Nov 2024
    Daily Maverick is thrilled to announce a unique collaboration with UCT Summer School, a renowned forum for open, thought-provoking discussion, celebrating over seven decades of bringing together some of the brightest minds in education, culture, and current affairs.
    Daily Maverick joins forces with UCT Summer School for a special series

    This year, Daily Maverick is proud to present a curated series of lectures aligned with the core pillars of our independent journalism, exploring the critical issues shaping South Africa and the world. 

    The Daily Maverick Series

    Africa: A battleground of the Russia-Ukraine war?

    Peter Fabricius | Friday, 31 Jan | 1pm

    How to win the war on corruption

    Ferial Haffajee and Pauli van Wyk | Wednesday, 29 Jan | 1pm

    Cartooning Ructions: When the parallel universe intersects with the real world

    Zapiro | Thursday, 30 Jan | 7pm

    How South Africa survived State Capture

    Marianne Thamm | Monday, 27 Jan | 5pm

    Lessons from the Springboks

    Craig Ray | Wednesday, 29 Jan | 5pm

    Disinformation Nation: The power of smear campaigns

    Caryn Dolley | Thursday, 30 Jan | 5pm

    Book tickets here and see the full programme here.

    These sessions, led by some of South Africa’s most influential voices, delve into the pressing issues of our time – corruption, state capture, disinformation, and more. We invite you to join us in exploring these topics through the lens of independent journalism. 

    To secure your tickets and explore the full programme, click here and Maverick Insiders qualify for a 10% discount on all Summer School bookings. 

    Become a part of our future 

    If you believe in the power of fearless, independent journalism, consider joining our Maverick Insider community. For as little as R75 per month, you can help sustain the vital work that holds power accountable. Maverick Insiders also receive a 10% discount on almost all Summer School lectures. 

    As a Maverick Insider, you will not only enjoy exclusive benefits but also the gratifying knowledge that you are backing journalism that truly matters, protecting our democracy and promoting transparency in governance. 

    Together, let’s ensure a future for journalism that continues to serve and uplift South Africans.

    Read more: Summer School, Ferial Haffajee, Zapiro, Daily Maverick, Marianne Thamm, Caryn Dolley, Peter Fabricius, Pauli van Wyk
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Daily Maverick
    Daily Maverick is a unique blend of news, investigations, analysis and opinion. We are a South African based publication with a worldview.
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz