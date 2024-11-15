Subscribe & Follow
Daily Maverick joins forces with UCT Summer School for a special series
This year, Daily Maverick is proud to present a curated series of lectures aligned with the core pillars of our independent journalism, exploring the critical issues shaping South Africa and the world.
The Daily Maverick Series
Africa: A battleground of the Russia-Ukraine war?
Peter Fabricius | Friday, 31 Jan | 1pm
How to win the war on corruption
Ferial Haffajee and Pauli van Wyk | Wednesday, 29 Jan | 1pm
Cartooning Ructions: When the parallel universe intersects with the real world
Zapiro | Thursday, 30 Jan | 7pm
How South Africa survived State Capture
Marianne Thamm | Monday, 27 Jan | 5pm
Lessons from the Springboks
Craig Ray | Wednesday, 29 Jan | 5pm
Disinformation Nation: The power of smear campaigns
Caryn Dolley | Thursday, 30 Jan | 5pm
Book tickets here and see the full programme here.
These sessions, led by some of South Africa’s most influential voices, delve into the pressing issues of our time – corruption, state capture, disinformation, and more. We invite you to join us in exploring these topics through the lens of independent journalism.
To secure your tickets and explore the full programme, click here and Maverick Insiders qualify for a 10% discount on all Summer School bookings.
Become a part of our future
If you believe in the power of fearless, independent journalism, consider joining our Maverick Insider community. For as little as R75 per month, you can help sustain the vital work that holds power accountable. Maverick Insiders also receive a 10% discount on almost all Summer School lectures.
As a Maverick Insider, you will not only enjoy exclusive benefits but also the gratifying knowledge that you are backing journalism that truly matters, protecting our democracy and promoting transparency in governance.
Together, let’s ensure a future for journalism that continues to serve and uplift South Africans.
