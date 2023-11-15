Entries open for 2024 Algoa FM Big Walk for Cancer presented by Isuzu Motors  South Africa

Lace up and enter the annual Algoa FM Big Walk for Cancer presented by Isuzu Motors South Africa.

The event remains true to its cause and is held to increase cancer awareness.

In 2024 it will raise funds for the Childhood Cancer Foundation South Africa (Choc) and St Bernard’s Hospice in East London, and St Francis Hospice in Nelson Mandela Bay.

Over the past 10 years the event has raised more than R4m for cancer charities, with participants walking around eight million steps in support of those affected by cancer.

For the 26th annual Algoa FM Big Walk for Cancer, the focus is on making an impact together – your participation matters, every step taken, every rand raised, is making a difference for our beneficiaries this year and to show support for those affected by cancer.

“When you’ve been supporting a cause of this magnitude for 26 out of your 38 years in business, the why is engrained in your DNA,” says Algoa FM managing director Alfie Jay. “It is our passion to inform as many people as possible about the facts regarding early detection and treatment. We engage meaningfully with fighters, survivors, and those who continue to celebrate every step.”

“For Isuzu, this event is more than just a walk – it’s an opportunity to take action, celebrate life, show honour for those who are no longer with us, and to drive hope and support to those affected by cancer,” says Billy Tom, president of Isuzu Motors South Africa. “At Isuzu, we are committed to supporting initiatives that address the challenges faced by our communities. The Algoa FM Big Walk for Cancer resonates deeply with our employees and their families, who participate in record numbers each year."

Choc East London plans to use the funds raised to upgrade its kitchens and cold storage facilities, which will allow the charity to accept large food donations which at present cannot be accommodated.

“The Choc House serves as a beacon of hope, providing families with a place to stay during treatment, which helps reduce the financial burden,” says Hedley Lewis, Choc chief executive officer. “At the heart of any home is the kitchen – a place where many experiences are shared, and nutritious meals are prepared. Proper nutrition helps children cope with the side effects of cancer treatment and prevents malnutrition and infections."

The two Hospice beneficiaries will use the funds raised to expand their services into the rural areas around the Buffalo City and Nelson Mandela Bay metros.

“This year's event promises to be the largest yet, rallying communities to walk in honour of those who’ve battled cancer and in memory of those lost, it’s a celebration of courage, determination, and hope for those affected by cancer,” says Algoa FM marketing manager Lesley Geyer. “Walk, unite and fight with us by joining the 26th Algoa FM Big Walk for Cancer which will be held on Saturday, 26 October, 2024, with start points in Gqeberha, East London, and George, and with virtual participation nationwide.”

Entries are now open on www.algoafm.co.za.



