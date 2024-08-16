Primedia Out-of-Home extends their user journey programmatic targeting to include in-store screens

Primedia Out-of-Home, a trailblazer in the OOH media sector since pioneering programmatic digital OOH (pDOOH) in 2021, continues to expand its footprint across Africa. With a robust network spanning across 141 digital screens in the roadside, rank and mall environment, Primedia Out-of-Home collaborates with leading ad tech partners to deliver targeted advertising solutions at scale.

Building on its legacy, Primedia Out-of-Home recently launched programmatic enabled in-store screens at nine Dis-Chem pharmacies, marking a pivotal moment in its expansion strategy. This initiative highlights Primedia Out-of-Home’s commitment to enhancing consumer engagement throughout the user journey, from roadside billboards to high-traffic retail environments.

The integration of weather-triggered campaigns represents another breakthrough, allowing brands to dynamically adjust messages based on real-time weather conditions. This capability is exemplified by the current campaign for Cal-C-Vita, a product by Bayer, which aligns perfectly with Dis-Chem’s health-focused consumer base.

Commenting on the impact of the weather-triggered campaign, S’thokoza Nhleko, as head of marketing at Bayer Sub-Saharan Africa, shared their perspective: "We are thrilled to partner with Primedia Out-of-Home on this innovative campaign. The ability to tailor our messaging based on weather conditions not only enhances our brand’s relevance but also allows us to connect with consumers in meaningful ways during different weather scenarios.”

Genevieve Coward, marketing and revenue growth executive at Primedia Out-of-Home, highlights the strategic importance of these advancements: "Our expansion into Dis-Chem pharmacies and the introduction of weather-triggered campaigns reflect our commitment to innovation. These initiatives leverage our extensive network and deep understanding of consumer behaviour, offering brands unparalleled opportunities to engage with audiences effectively.”

In-store screens at Dis-Chem pharmacies provide extended dwell times and opportunities to influence purchasing decisions in a high-intent environment. This strategic placement enhances the effectiveness of campaigns, driving measurable results for brands.

"While dynamic advertising like weather-triggered campaigns isn't new, our implementation sets a new standard in the industry," says Coward. "By integrating such innovations into our network, we reinforce Primedia Out-of-Home’s leadership in delivering impactful, data-driven advertising solutions.”

Primedia Out-of-Home remains dedicated to pushing boundaries in OOH advertising, continuously adapting to meet the evolving needs of brands and consumers. Through strategic partnerships and technological advancements, Primedia Out-of-Home enriches consumer experiences while delivering measurable ROI for advertisers.



