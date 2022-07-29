Industries

    July Public Sector Leaders (PSL) celebrates Mandela Month

    29 Jul 2022
    Issued by: Topco Media
    In this month's edition: This July edition of PSL celebrates Mandela Month and on the front cover we have the principal of Mopani TVET College, Dr Baloyi. Continuing on the theme of leadership, our article on lessons from Madiba focuses on five leaders who exemplify his teachings.

    Read here

    July Public Sector Leaders (PSL) celebrates Mandela Month

    Special features include:

    • Good news for the North West province: R180m in investments
    • Outgoing Nelson Mandela Children's Fund CEO Konehali Gugushe, who has paved the way for her successor
    • The post-pandemic era: Life without masks

    We also take a look at what happened at the BRICS Summit and the bumper celebration that happened at the first post-Covid National Arts Festival. The memory of the tragedy of the KZN floods is still fresh, and so it is heartening to read about the efforts to help the people and the province in the article “Reaching beyond disaster: KwaZulu-Natal builds on its resilient economy”.

    Are you experiencing a colder-than-usual winter? We have some great tips on fighting the winter chills, as well as how to save money on electricity. And if that wasn’t enough, the article on tax season and possible deductions will hopefully bring some warmth.

    Whether you are in the public sector, the private sector, supply chain or an interested individual, PSL has something for you.

    We hope you enjoy the read.

    For enquiries, regarding being profiled or showcased in the next edition of the Public Sector Leaders publication, please set up an appointment with our national project manager, Emlyn Dunn, here.

    Topco Media
    DYNAMIC BUSINESS-TO-BUSINESS COMMUNICATIONS MEDIA Topco Media is one of South Africa's leading business-to-business media houses, producing high profile, relevant conferences and awards. Our conferences include Africa Tech Week, Standard Bank Top Women, Top Empowerment, Future of HR, National Business Awards and Future of Sustainability. We also produce authoritative and informative business and investment publications such as Top 500, Top Empowerment, Nelson Mandela 100 years to name a few.
    Let's do Biz