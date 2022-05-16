Industries

    Hot 102.7FM closes the loop on wildly successful Abba campaign

    5 Jul 2022
    Issued by: Hot 102.7FM
    Helen Fava of PHD Media and her husband are on their way to London to watch the Abba Voyage concert live, thanks to Hot 102.7FM and a highly successful multi-platform campaign that delivered countless memorable moments and unprecedented levels of brand engagement for the Hot brand.
    Helen Fava and family, flanked by Bunny Majaja on the left, and Tara Penny on the right
    Helen Fava and family, flanked by Bunny Majaja on the left, and Tara Penny on the right

    Fava was the grand prize winner when the lucky draw was made at Hot House in North Riding on Friday, 1 July – Hot 102.7FM’s birthday. Fava walks away with an all-expenses-paid trip to London, including flights, accommodation at the four-star Hotel Amba in Marble Arch, and tickets to the ground-breaking Abba Voyage concert at the custom-built Abba Arena at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park – a concert that will feature all the group’s famous hits, with avatars of the band members accompanied by a 10-piece live band.

    “It’s me – I can’t believe it!” screamed Fava, as she plunged her feet into a pair of Abba-inspired boots labelled ‘Dancing Queen’, as the nine other finalists could only watch as their boots, with labels such as ‘Super Trouper’, ‘Gimme Gimme Gimme’, ‘Money Money Money’, and ‘Waterloo’, stood empty. “This is obviously meant to be, as I can now take my boys to see their best friends who moved to the UK just a couple of months ago.”

    This followed a month-long media agency trade campaign that saw the Hot 102.7FM management and sales team, led by managing director Lloyd Madurai, agency sales manager Richard Wilkinson, and direct sales manager Anthony Popper, conducting a series of fun in-agency activations, as they engaged directly with South Africa’s top agencies and introduced them to Johannesburg’s newest commercial radio station.

    All of this whilst Joburg’s Hottest Breakfast Show host Bunny Majaja led the party in Abba-inspired karaoke – or ‘ABBAoke’ – with the Abba songs used to launch the competition.

    Those answering the questions correctly went into a lucky draw, with the names of 10 finalists pulled out of the hat for the grand prize draw at Hot House.

    “This was such a great campaign and gave us the opportunity to properly introduce the country’s top agencies to the Hot brand,” says Madurai. “We wanted to show them what we’re all about, and that is, having the most fun possible and playing the best ‘Old Skool’ and R&B music that we’re famous for – the type of music that our agency partners’ brands and clients just love.”

    The trade campaign followed a wildly successful Abba on-air campaign, which generated over 430,000 entries, and the disco party of the year, with Hot 102.7FM throwing an Abba-inspired 70s and 80s party at The Galleria in Sandton in May.


    Hot 102.7FM
    Hot 102.7FM is Joburg's newest commercial radio station, broadcasting to the greater Johannesburg area and beyond on a powerful 10-kilowatt transmitter. The station's music format of "Old Skool and R&B" is complemented by a line-up of the best presenters, entertaining, amusing and compelling content, including pertinent, relevant news and traffic information.
