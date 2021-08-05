Alex FM is rebooting

Creative intelligence group, ADNA (Audience DNA) is expanding into Africa with their new regional headquarters in Cape Town. The agency officially launched here in January this year with a full-service team including data, creative and strategic consultancy, consumer and market insights.
This week, Standard Bank in collaboration with Digital Generation and Brima Logistics donated 13 full desktops, as requested by Alex fm 89.1FM - and added two printers and two laptops The station now has the computers it needs to fulfil its mandate to inform and entertain its community of Alexandra.
Image supplied
The radio station was one of the many that was irreparably damaged during the civil unrest that occurred a few weeks ago. The damage to the station totalled R5m.
While the station received well needed funds from a variety of other organisations, it was still in dire need of desktops and laptops to resume broadcasting. All devices donated by Standard Bank will be delivered with new software.
Standard Bank’s mandate aims to support the media and arts, and help those in need of it through the recovery of both the recent riots and the effects of Covid-19.
Vuyani Joko, CIO at Standard Bank South Africa, said, “As a bank, we believe that this underpins our commitment to good corporate citizenship. It is through these often under-supported activities that we as a bank believe that reconstructing and supporting the development of South Africa’s arts sector, that has been hard hit by the Covid-19 induced lockdowns, are integral in creating the South Africa we are all striving to build.”
The rebuilding of the station to bring it back to its noble glory is already underway. They have been receiving contributions from other fellow broadcasters Standard Bank, its partners and other supporters have not only assisted the station.
LM Radio housed this station for three weeks. Fellow commercial broadcasters in Primedia, Kaya Fm, Jacaranda FM, Skyside SA, Ray’s of Hope, Groot FM declared themselves friends of the station to assist in other forms both financially and technically to get the station back on its feet.
Currently AlexFM will be moving back to Alex Mall to resume broadcasting to its valued community while its headquarters at the Yarona Building on the Pan African Square is being completed.
