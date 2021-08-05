Alex FM is rebooting

Radio News South Africa

Menu

#WomensMonth

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
  • ADNA launches in Cape Town
    Creative intelligence group, ADNA (Audience DNA) is expanding into Africa with their new regional headquarters in Cape Town. The agency officially launched here in January this year with a full-service team including data, creative and strategic consultancy, consumer and market insights.
  • Nestlé Cremora remakes iconic 'it's not inside, it's on top' ad
    Much like its iconic advert 'it's not inside, it's on top' which portrayed an insightful observation of people's responses from all races, ages and genders; Nestlé Cremora, a local favourite coffee and tea creamer, remains an unforgettable brand, more so in light of its strong heritage with South African consumers.
  • Telkom announces a new CEO
    Telkom has announced that Serame Taukobong, the company's current CEO of the Telkom Consumer Business and a group executive committee member, has been appointed as its new group CEO, effective 1 October. Taukobong will take up the position on 1 July 2022.
  • Homegrown battery manufacturer secures R20m investment
    Boost for local champion bringing innovative, local and trusted battery storage solutions for African energy needs
     Issued by Edge Growth
  • RIP Cyril Vuyani Gamede
    The Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) has announced the passing of its CEO, Cyril Vuyani Gamede, who died at the age of 58 on 1 August.
  • Net#work BBDO wins Budweiser, Stella Artois and Corona
    In a rough, tough time in our industry and country, Net#work BBDO has slowly been chipping away at new account wins as the agency forges forward, most recently adding the Budweiser, Stella Artois and Corona brands to their portfolio as creative lead partner.
Show more

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Alex FM is rebooting

5 Aug 2021
This week, Standard Bank in collaboration with Digital Generation and Brima Logistics donated 13 full desktops, as requested by Alex fm 89.1FM - and added two printers and two laptops The station now has the computers it needs to fulfil its mandate to inform and entertain its community of Alexandra.
Image supplied

The radio station was one of the many that was irreparably damaged during the civil unrest that occurred a few weeks ago. The damage to the station totalled R5m.

While the station received well needed funds from a variety of other organisations, it was still in dire need of desktops and laptops to resume broadcasting. All devices donated by Standard Bank will be delivered with new software.

Radio stations and communication infrastructure destroyed by protestors

The ongoing unrest in some parts of the country has caused the closure of some community radio stations and the disruption of communication services...

15 Jul 2021


Standard Bank’s mandate aims to support the media and arts, and help those in need of it through the recovery of both the recent riots and the effects of Covid-19.

Vuyani Joko, CIO at Standard Bank South Africa, said, “As a bank, we believe that this underpins our commitment to good corporate citizenship. It is through these often under-supported activities that we as a bank believe that reconstructing and supporting the development of South Africa’s arts sector, that has been hard hit by the Covid-19 induced lockdowns, are integral in creating the South Africa we are all striving to build.”

The rebuilding of the station to bring it back to its noble glory is already underway. They have been receiving contributions from other fellow broadcasters Standard Bank, its partners and other supporters have not only assisted the station.

National Association of Broadcasters condemns damage to community stations

The National Association of Broadcasters has expressed concern for the damage caused to community radio stations in South Africa...

15 Jul 2021


LM Radio housed this station for three weeks. Fellow commercial broadcasters in Primedia, Kaya Fm, Jacaranda FM, Skyside SA, Ray’s of Hope, Groot FM declared themselves friends of the station to assist in other forms both financially and technically to get the station back on its feet.

Currently AlexFM will be moving back to Alex Mall to resume broadcasting to its valued community while its headquarters at the Yarona Building on the Pan African Square is being completed.
Comment

Read more: radio, community radio, Standard Bank, Alex FM, #SAUnrest

News


Show more
Let's do Biz