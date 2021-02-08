CapeTalk's Moonstruck is back and online

Local talk radio station CapeTalk has announced that Moonstruck, one of its flagship station events, will happen online as a virtual music experience this year.
"The event has such a rich heritage," says Tessa van Staden, CapeTalk station manager. "Traditionally it's the time when families connect over a picnic meal and great music. That hasn't changed - the event still pays homage to everyone's favourite hits from the 60's, 70's and 80's... the songs everyone in the family can sing along to. The only change is that this year the concert is online for everyone to watch from their garden or lounge."
The music show kicks off with Cape Town's premier cover band, Black Ties, for their unique take on iconic songs. Moonstruck newcomers Craig Lucas and Paxton will follow with the sunset session from the V&A Waterfront, after which Dr Victor and the Rasta Rebels take to the stage with their rendition of popular party hits. CapeTalk presenter Africa Melane hosts the show and will be joined by other CapeTalk presenters.
The 90-minute music production will be streamed online on Saturday, 27 February, at 7pm. Music lovers and Moonstruck fans are encourage to register here
to receive the link to watch the show.
Moonstruck is once again sponsored by Simply Asia. "Covid-19 has changed so many aspects of our lives. We love the idea that people can still experience the music, togetherness, nostalgia and community that make Moonstruck such an institution in Cape Town. And what better way to experience it, than with a delicious Simply Asia take-away," says Enzo Cocca, group general manager, Simply Asia Group.
The 2021 rendition of Moonstruck continues its support of the hardworking men and women of the NSRI. All registered viewers have the option to make a donation to this worthy cause - the value of which will be matched in Simply Asia loyalty points. People can download the simply Asia app to qualify.
"Even though our seawater superheroes are not in the water at the moment, they perform a crucial role in supporting the Western Cape's fire and disaster management teams. They keep our shorelines safe around the clock," says van Staden.
Moonstruck 2021 with Simply Asia. Authentic Thai. Made Simple.