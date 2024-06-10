702 and CapeTalk Announce Nedbank Business Ignite 2024

As we celebrate the 12th year of Nedbank Business Ignite, 702 and CapeTalk are thrilled to announce the return of this prestigious competition in 2024. This year, they are raising the stakes even higher with the theme "Scaling Up," celebrating businesses that have successfully expanded their operations, client base, innovation, and offerings.

Nedbank’s commitment to supporting businesses and bolstering the economy remains steadfast. This year’s theme underscores their dedication to recognising and empowering businesses that are not only thriving but are also setting benchmarks in their respective industries.

“Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in South Africa continue to face a business landscape that is simultaneously full of challenges and brimming with opportunities,” says Alan Shannon, executive for sales strategy and enablement at Nedbank. “Now more than ever, it's critical for SMEs to harness all the information, tools and assistance at their disposal to avoid the pitfalls and capitalise on emerging opportunities. As Nedbank, proud supporters of the small business economy, we are encouraged that this year’s theme challenges SMEs to pursue business opportunities that will open doors to new revenue streams, increase customer capacity, improve operational efficiency, and ultimately drive long-term sustainability and success.”

Mzo Jojwana, 702 station manager, shared his enthusiasm: "Nedbank Business Ignite is a testament to the resilience and innovation of our business community. This year, we are thrilled to spotlight those who have successfully scaled their businesses, inspiring others to follow suit. We look forward to discovering and celebrating these remarkable success stories."

Tessa van Staden, CapeTalk station manager, echoed this sentiment: "CapeTalk is proud to partner with Nedbank once again for Business Ignite 2024. Our theme, ‘Scaling Up,’ highlights the dynamic growth and innovation within our local businesses. We are excited to showcase these success stories and support their continued journey towards excellence."

Guiding the participants through this transformative journey will be Thuli Magubane, an esteemed business coach. Her expertise will be instrumental in helping businesses align their strategies and content for maximum impact. To facilitate easy participation, entries will be accepted online via http://igniteyourbusiness.co.za, a dedicated microsite.

Eligible businesses with an annual turnover between R3,000,000 and R30,000,000 are invited to enter from 15 June 2024. From these entries, 15 businesses will be shortlisted per station, culminating in an exciting evening event in both cities where the winners will be announced. The two overall winners will each receive R200,000. In addition to the prize money, the winners will be interviewed on-air, and a professional video will be produced to highlight their journey and achievements, which will be featured on the Nedbank and Primedia+ websites.